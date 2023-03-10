Lecture explores Rutherford B. Hayes' ties to Great Lakes

The National Museum of the Great Lakes will hold a presentation March 29 on former President Rutherford B. Hayes’ family ties to the Great Lakes.

The theme of the lecture is “From Mouse to Dart: President Hayes Family History on the Great Lakes.” The lecture is by Dan Baker of Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Libraries and Museums in Fremont.

Part of the Great Lakes museum’s 2023 spring lecture series, the free event is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the museum, 1701 Front St. in Toledo.

The Hayes presidency spanned from 1877-1881. He was the 19th president and had also served as Ohio governor and as a U.S. House member.