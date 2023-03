Historic Woodlawn Cemetery and Arboretum is playing host to a nine-month Discovery of Trees series starting later this month and continuing through November on the fourth Tuesday.

Woodlawn features more than 100 different tree species.

Amy Stone, an agriculture and natural resources educator with the Ohio State University Extension Lucas County office, will guide a walking tour of Woodlawn’s trees from 6 to 7:30 p.m., organizers said.

Woodlawn is at 1502 W. Central Ave.