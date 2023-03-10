Open in App
Sylvania, OH
The Blade

Several Chick-Fil-A eateries to offer free breakfast items

By The Blade,

5 days ago

Free breakfast items will be offered to Chick-Fil-A customers starting Monday, with a different item offered each day throughout the week, the company announced Friday.

The giveaway takes place from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; however, breakfast hours may vary at each location. Participating locations include Sylvania and Talmadge, Secor Road, Perrysburg Plaza, Airport Highway, Central and McCord, and the eatery in Findlay.

On Monday, the free item is Chick-n-minis, Tuesday is a chicken biscuit, Wednesday is hash browns, Thursday is a Greek yogurt parfait, and Friday is a hot, iced or frosted coffee. No purchase is necessary, though the giveaway is limited to one per customer.

“We love rewarding our loyal guests with offers like these,” Jonathan Winn, restaurant operator of several locations, said in a written statement. “We hope our community will stop by during their morning routine and try a few of our delicious breakfast options.”

