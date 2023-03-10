Open in App
Bowling Green, OH
The Blade

'Dining with Diabetes' class offered in Bowling Green

By The Blade,

5 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — A “Dining with Diabetes” class series is set for this spring at Ohio State University’s Wood County extension office in Bowling Green.

The class, which teaches how to prepare healthy meals for those with diabetes, will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 4, April 11, April 25, and May 2, at the office’s location at 639 S. Dunbridge Rd., Suite 1.

Classes are free for Wood County residents. For residents outside of Wood County, a $40 per person registration fee is in place.

Seating is limited and on a first-come basis. To register, call Shannon Smith at 419-819-3078 or email her at smith.11604@osu.edu.

