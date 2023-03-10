Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Ahead of Easter, domestic rabbit rescue in Columbus calls rise

By Cynthia Hill,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RN6gY_0lET9O8H00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Volunteers at The Columbus House Rabbit Society see an uptick in domestic rabbit rescue calls every year — around Easter.

People give away rabbits as pets, but don’t think about how much work goes into taking care of them.

Lawsuit alleges Licking County law enforcement violated veteran’s constitutional rights

“We find that we actually start getting calls for dumped rabbits and abandoned rabbits, even before Easter, because people are using them for photoshoots. It looks really cute next to their child for the holidays, and then these rabbits cannot survive outside,” said Lisa Edwards, who has volunteered for the organization for two years.

Edwards fosters 10 rabbits, and she specializes in taking care of disabled rabbits. She said any rabbits’ life becomes quickly threatened by people who just think about the rabbits in the short-term.

“Then they get a rabbit and you know, next thing we know, we get phone calls because, ‘Oh, my child outgrew the rabbit,’ or ‘The rabbit bit my child,’ or, ‘I don’t understand why the rabbit isn’t playing with my child,’ or, ‘My child, you know, has no time,’” Edwards said.

When volunteers go out to rescues, they find rabbits in various conditions — some fairly hungry, but healthy; others with broken limbs or skin infections. Some have ticks, and others have to be put down immediately. Others have been found dead.

The rescue has already taken in 20 rabbits this year, Edwards said, and expects it to get worse before it gets better. This year, they are putting out a warning: prepare to make a 10-year commitment to taking care of the furry friend, or go with chocolate or stuffed bunnies as gifts instead.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Mild winter leads to millions in savings for Ohio
Columbus, OH14 hours ago
Columbus police officers arrested on OVI charges
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Woman arrested for 2022 Hilltop murder after release from Cleveland jail
Columbus, OH9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zebra bites man’s arm off in Ohio before being put down
Circleville, OH2 days ago
15-year-old boy critically injured in northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH3 days ago
One dead, three injured in I-270 crash; road reopens
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Thieves target a Chillicothe grocery store
Chillicothe, OH3 days ago
Murder charges filed in death of Columbus woman found in landfill
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Deputies find ‘brand new’ Tesla at Columbus speedway, then arrest the driver
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Columbus warehouse club ordered to shut down after gun thefts and violence
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Do you know her? Fugitive wanted in connection to murder in Columbus
Columbus, OH5 days ago
2023 Ohio Mr. Basketball announced by OHSAA
Pickerington, OH8 hours ago
Recent Chillicothe restaurant inspections
Chillicothe, OH6 days ago
Man recovering after Hilltop shooting near gas station
Columbus, OH4 days ago
14-year-old girl shot during argument at Chillicothe park
Chillicothe, OH5 days ago
Raid on an east side Chillicothe home nets drugs and guns
Chillicothe, OH6 days ago
Chillicothe SWAT Raids Home on Southeast Side
Chillicothe, OH6 days ago
Two dead after crash in Blacklick
Blacklick, OH5 days ago
Officers recover large amounts of drugs, cash following traffic stop
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Report: Cowboys cut ties with former Ohio State star
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
Grove City – Police Searching for Man Who Bought Watches with Stolen Credit Card
Grove City, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy