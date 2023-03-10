Open in App
Pataskala, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Lawsuit alleges Licking County law enforcement violated veteran’s constitutional rights

By Colleen Marshall,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNUSe_0lET9MMp00

PATASKALA, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Columbus accuses two Licking County sheriff’s deputies and two Pataskala police officers of violating the constitutional rights of a disabled veteran — as well as of battery, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, civil trespass and criminal conduct.

The attorney for Marine Cpl. Milroy Cort said his client was violently pulled from his wheelchair, handcuffed and then jailed for doing something he had every legal right to do: asking the law officers to get off his property.

Cort, his wife and 11 children lost their home to a fire several years ago. Years before that, Cort lost his legs on the battlefield in Iraq. Firefighters who volunteer with the charity Tunnels to Tower came to Licking County to build the family’s house.

COMPLAINT To read Cort’s entire lawsuit filed in federal court, see the PDF above.

A property line survey made at the time of the build showed his neighbor’s backyard fence on the property.

When he was recently clearing trees in his backyard — near the fence — to make a community garden, his neighbor started screaming at him.

“Knowing I didn’t damage anything, I was taken aback by it,” Cort said in an interview.

Minutes later, a deputy was in the neighbor’s yard talking to the woman who lived there. The deputy then began to call out to Cort, telling him to come over. Cort said he would talk to the deputy through the fence, but he did not want the deputy coming onto his property.

Cort — who has physical and emotional battlefield scars — said he was shaken when that deputy, without a warrant, called for back-up and came into Cort’s backyard. Cort was soon surrounded and blocked in by a deputy and two Pataskala police officers.

“I just got louder and louder,” Cort said. “If three bears are on your property, you have to make as much noise as you possibly can to get them off, but these bears were armed — so me making that much noise didn’t go in my favor.”

Cort tried to move beyond the deputies and go into his house, but one deputy stopped him, with a foot on the wheel of his wheelchair.

And then, Cort was on the ground in handcuffs — with law enforcement’s knees on his back.

“As if he were a threat. He’s got no mobility,” attorney Fred Gittes said in an interview. “They have absolutely no threat here.”

For something stemming from a civil matter — arguments over a fence — Gittes said this never should have happened to Cort.

“There are two views of justice — and one is applied to people of color, and one is applied to people who are white,” Gittes said.

Cort was taken to jail and held for three days. A friend dropped off his wheelchair.

Since then, all of the charges against him were dropped. Cort said filing the lawsuit serves as a lesson for his children, too.

“I tell them to be accountable for everything. If you make a decision, be accountable. That’s why I still smile in a wheelchair. I knew the bad that could come from war, but you have to keep smiling. There’s no need to become bitter, there is no need to hate anyone. You just have to continue,” Cort said.

The Licking County Prosecutor’s Office and Pataskala Police did not respond to NBC4 request for comment. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Records: Man involved in southeastern Franklin County ambush shooting charged, arrested
Columbus, OH18 hours ago
Woman arrested for 2022 Hilltop murder after release from Cleveland jail
Columbus, OH9 hours ago
Young suspect pushes speaker off roof of downtown building
Columbus, OH19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Columbus police officers arrested on OVI charges
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Franklin Co. DUI Task Force combating drunk-driving fatalities ahead of St. Patrick's Day
Columbus, OH16 hours ago
Ohio 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting his father after altercation
Wooster, OH9 hours ago
Five years in prison for Tanger Outlets robbery
Columbus, OH1 day ago
3 people injured in Clintonville stabbing
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Sticky-fingered suspects wanted for theft at Columbus adult store
Columbus, OH2 days ago
An FBI informant speaks out after the convictions of former House speaker and ex-Ohio GOP chair
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Greenfield woman gets nearly five years
Greenfield, OH2 days ago
Zebra bites man’s arm off in Ohio before being put down
Circleville, OH2 days ago
Ohio warehouse club ordered to shut down after gun thefts and violence
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Whitehall boy found, Ohio Amber Alert canceled
Whitehall, OH3 days ago
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Reynoldsburg
Reynoldsburg, OH5 days ago
Two hospitalized, one dies after car vaults over creek in east Columbus
Columbus, OH2 days ago
15-year-old boy critically injured in northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Columbus police searching for man who broke into home, stole car
Columbus, OH3 days ago
14-year-old girl shot during argument at Chillicothe park
Chillicothe, OH5 days ago
One dead in east Columbus crash
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Child shot overnight in south Columbus
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Pike County Sheriff’s Office Updates More Details on Missing Woman Found in Chillicothe
Chillicothe, OH6 days ago
One dead, three injured in I-270 crash; road reopens
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Transportation issues hitting South-Western City Schools
Grove City, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy