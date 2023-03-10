Boynton Beach Police Officer Terminated For "Inappropriate Relationship"

Photo: Boynton Beach PD

A Boynton Beach Police officer has been terminated for what the agency calls an "inappropriate relationship."

In a statement released on Friday, the police chief says Officer Patrick Monteith's termination stems from a complaint received by the police department's Internal Affairs division last April.

An investigation determined that Monteith violated four rules and regulations including conduct unbecoming of an officer, which is a fireable offense. The other violations include abuse of process, attentiveness to duty and a violation of the Law Enforcement Officers Code of Ethics.

Police Chief Joseph DeGiulio says the violations are "completely unacceptable and go against the department's core values."

No further details about the relationship cited have been released.