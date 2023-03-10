Open in App
Boynton Beach, FL
See more from this location?
NewsRadio WFLA

Boynton Beach Police Officer Terminated For "Inappropriate Relationship"

By Joel Malkin,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTY3O_0lET7o6J00
Photo: Boynton Beach PD

A Boynton Beach Police officer has been terminated for what the agency calls an "inappropriate relationship."

In a statement released on Friday, the police chief says Officer Patrick Monteith's termination stems from a complaint received by the police department's Internal Affairs division last April.

An investigation determined that Monteith violated four rules and regulations including conduct unbecoming of an officer, which is a fireable offense. The other violations include abuse of process, attentiveness to duty and a violation of the Law Enforcement Officers Code of Ethics.

Police Chief Joseph DeGiulio says the violations are "completely unacceptable and go against the department's core values."

No further details about the relationship cited have been released.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boynton Beach, FL newsLocal Boynton Beach, FL
Jury finds man not guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 Christmas Day shooting
Boynton Beach, FL1 day ago
It took nearly 6 years to close a patient-brokering case. Here's how a Boynton-area man will pay.
Delray Beach, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boca Raton Police Allege Driver Twice Legal Limit, Jailed For DUI
Boca Raton, FL19 hours ago
Broward teen arrested after sharing ‘threatening’ graphic of cat wielding rifle
Pembroke Pines, FL14 hours ago
Man shoots at officers serving search warrant in northwest Miami-Dade
Miami, FL1 day ago
Fired Fla. police chief, hired to boost diversity, files $10M wrongful termination lawsuit
Fort Lauderdale, FL12 hours ago
MCSO: Stuart Man, Fleeing Arrest, Finally Apprehended After His Vehicle is Forcibly Brought to a Stop
Stuart, FL15 hours ago
Residents join together to demand a stop to crime, shootings in Northwest Pompano
Pompano Beach, FL1 day ago
Boca Raton police ID two of three killed in fiery car crash
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
2 Florida Teens Rack Up 46 Felonies In One Night
Hobe Sound, FL1 day ago
BSO TRAFFIC HOMICIDE DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH IN POMPANO BEACH
Pompano Beach, FL1 day ago
Man Arrested After Stabbing Two Women in Coconut Creek: Police
Coconut Creek, FL1 day ago
Missing Man Sought By Boca Raton Police, Do You Know Where He Is?
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
West Palm Beach Couple Plead Guilty To Setting Baby On Fire In New York
West Palm Beach, FL14 hours ago
Fort Lauderdale Police investigating after video shows man carrying dead puppies
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Police ID shooter, victims of apparent murder-suicide at Miami Lakes home
Miami Lakes, FL2 days ago
Man wrongfully convicted of 1988 crime released from jail after serving 34 years
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Video shows pickup truck doing burnout on LGBTQ+ pride mural in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL14 hours ago
Tamarac Crime Update: Woman Attacked By Dog
Tamarac, FL3 days ago
Lauderdale Lakes woman sentenced for stealing Social Security benefits from deceased father
Lauderdale Lakes, FL15 hours ago
Fort Lauderdale High School placed on lockdown due to shooting threat
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
West Palm Beach residents speak out following recent distribution of hate messages in community
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
Miami-Dade judge who handled Surfside building collapse lawsuits resigns
Surfside, FL1 day ago
One wounded in shooting outside West Palm Beach nightclub
West Palm Beach, FL3 days ago
Teen Riding Horse Through McDonald's Drive-Thru Receives Backlash
Hialeah, FL13 hours ago
North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 man injured, deputies say
North Lauderdale, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy