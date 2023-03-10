Crimpers cramp down cover crops to provide soil protection, limit weed growth

Today on my drive home I couldn’t help but notice how fast the fields with cover crops are turning green and starting to grow. I am sure the recent mild weather had something do with that. Even though we will probably have some more winter-like weather, spring will be here before we know it.

Those cover crops will grow even faster, providing multiple benefits such as improved soil health, reduced erosion and improved water quality. However, in order to establish our cash crop, the cover crop must be terminated in the spring to reduce competition for the small corn or soybean plant.

When it comes to terminating cover crops, many growers rely on herbicides to get the job done. But for growers looking to reduce or even eliminate herbicides, using a roller crimper may be an option.

Roller-crimpers push crop down; residue protects soil

Typically made of one or more drums with blunt blades, roller-crimpers work by pushing the cover crop down and crimping the stem every 7-10 inches, which not only injures and kills the covers but keeps it on the ground creating a thick mat of residue that will protect the soil and prevent weeds from germinating. If done properly, a 90-100% termination is possible without using herbicides.

The advantages of crimpers are they kill cover crops mechanically, suppress weeds by forming a mulch decreases summer soil temperatures, conserve soil moisture, decrease soil erosion and adds organic matter.

Crimping cover crops works well on row crops like corn and soybeans. A disadvantage is the cover crop has to be crimped at the right stage (boot or head stage) to be effective.

While roller-crimpers are simple to use, ensuring an effective cover crop kill with them is a little more complicated. Understanding the roller-crimper’s limits, using them at the right time, selecting the right cover crop species and seeding those covers at the appropriate rates are all keys to making a successful termination possible.

Process is key to making organic no-till work

Rolling and crimping of cover crops is a crucial component to making organic no-tilling work, experts say. Biomass left over from a healthy canopy of cover crops can suppress weeds, while roller-crimpers handle cover crop termination-all without the use of herbicides or tillage. Ensuring that the cover crop grows enough biomass to suppress weeds and is completely killed requires dedicated management.

Steve Groff, a no-tiller from Holtwood, Pennsylvania, who has been roller crimping since 1995, warns this system can be a little unreliable but following some guidelines increases the chances of success. He suggests:

Seed cover crop earlier, heavier rate

Choose the right tool

Roll at the right time

Be flexible

For more information check out 5 Keys to Success for Roller Crimping Covers at https://www.no-tillfarmer.com/articles/11085-keys-to-success-for-roller-crimping-covers.

Ashland SWCD recently added a 15-foot I&J Roller Crimper to the equipment rental program. It was purchased with funds from a Muskingum Watershed Conservancy Partners in Watershed Grant. This is a great opportunity to try roller-crimping cover crops on your farm this spring.

There is no charge if you are in the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District boundaries. There is a $50 per day charge outside of MWCD boundaries. For more information or to schedule rental contact Katie Eikleberry at 419-281-7645.

Joe Christner is a watershed assistant at the Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District. He may be reached at jchristner@ashlandcounty.org.