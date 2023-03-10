Open in App
Reidsville, NC
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Experienced Farmville Central takes on Reidsville in NCHSAA 2A title game

By Marc Pruitt,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FsJTh_0lET3Ef700

2A Boys

Farmville Central (29-1) vs. Reidsville (26-0)

Where: Dean E. Smith Center

Time: Saturday, 2:30 pm

This one has all the makings of a compelling state championship game featuring the experience of senior Jah Short and Farmville Central, which has 12 players back from last season's state-runner up team, against the dynamic freshmen duo of Reidsville’s Dionte Neal and Kendre Harrison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLiHM_0lET3Ef700

Courtesy Dionte Neal Twitter

Neal (22.3 ppg, 11.5 apg, 5.6 spg) and Harrison (21.9 ppg, 15.1 rpg, 4.4 bpg) have led the Rams to an unbeaten record heading into the state title game. It is the school’s fifth appearance in the championship game, but the first since 2003. Reidsville has won four state titles in its previous four appearances. This team has grown up fast in their first season together. Neal and Harrison were also key cogs for the football team’s run the 2A title game before coming up short.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Short leads the way for the Jaguars, who average 79.1 points per game. Short averages 23.7 ppg and shoots 60 percent from the field. Sophomore Mykal Williams averages 12.7 ppg and Jayden Pitt averages 11.3 ppg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDE8B_0lET3Ef700
Jah Short

The Jaguars came up short in the championship game last season against Concord Robinson, but won three straight from 2019-2021 and seven in the history of the storied program.

Farmville Central road to the title game

Defeated Fairmont 79-34

Defeated North Johnston 82-53

Defeated East Carteret 86-32

Defeated South Granville 74-38

Defeated Goldsboro 76-67

Reidsville road to the title game

Defeated Lincolnton 80-59

Defeated Trinity 81-66

Defeated Concord Robinson 59-45

Defeated Salisbury 59-50

Defeated Lincoln Charter 77-50

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Goldsboro, NC newsLocal Goldsboro, NC
Smith, former NC rep for Sampson, to run for Goldsboro mayor
Goldsboro, NC4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Despite title loss, Reidsville freshmen have proven their might
Reidsville, NC1 day ago
Farmville Central, 'a player's program' gives credit to its athletes for powerhouse status
Farmville, NC1 day ago
NC A&T Football 2023 Schedule
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Amidst championship success, Wilson Prep's Atkinson Jr. cherishes father-son bond
Wilson, NC2 days ago
Justin Wright, NC Central leading scorer, enters transfer portal
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Friedlander: UNC, Hubert Davis need a fresh start, not another shot at redemption
Chapel Hill, NC18 hours ago
Wake Forest guard Lucas Taylor set to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Blue Devils make giant leap in final poll
Durham, NC2 days ago
Greenville woman can start her dream business after $100,000 win
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Vehicle hits home in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC6 days ago
Job Fair at Lenoir Community College
Kinston, NC1 day ago
North Carolina child fatally hit while crossing a highway, officers say
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Caesars Casino in Danville is hiring
Danville, VA6 days ago
Greensboro police investigating after 2 shot
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Carolina Ale House closes Greenville location
Greenville, NC5 days ago
Arrest made in Pitt County rape case
Winterville, NC2 days ago
More than $1M in vehicles recently stolen from North Carolina dealerships
Charlotte, NC20 hours ago
Grimesland man charged with second-degree forcible rape
Grimesland, NC2 days ago
Man charged in Sunday night shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
WATCH: Snow, ice fall as winter weather reaches the Triangle
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Case remains unsolved after local woman killed last fall in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC5 days ago
Armed robbery in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Crash closes I-40 W, traffic backed up for 7+ miles, NCDOT says
Garner, NC4 days ago
Rocky Mout police: Teen dies in Monday night shooting
Rocky Mount, NC1 day ago
Popular Durham restaurant is relocating to Brightleaf Square
Durham, NC2 days ago
Rocky Mount police investigating shooting death of 15-year-old
Rocky Mount, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy