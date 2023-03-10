Experienced Farmville Central takes on Reidsville in NCHSAA 2A title game

2A Boys

Farmville Central (29-1) vs. Reidsville (26-0)

Where: Dean E. Smith Center

Time: Saturday, 2:30 pm

This one has all the makings of a compelling state championship game featuring the experience of senior Jah Short and Farmville Central, which has 12 players back from last season's state-runner up team, against the dynamic freshmen duo of Reidsville’s Dionte Neal and Kendre Harrison.

Courtesy Dionte Neal Twitter

Neal (22.3 ppg, 11.5 apg, 5.6 spg) and Harrison (21.9 ppg, 15.1 rpg, 4.4 bpg) have led the Rams to an unbeaten record heading into the state title game. It is the school’s fifth appearance in the championship game, but the first since 2003. Reidsville has won four state titles in its previous four appearances. This team has grown up fast in their first season together. Neal and Harrison were also key cogs for the football team’s run the 2A title game before coming up short.

Short leads the way for the Jaguars, who average 79.1 points per game. Short averages 23.7 ppg and shoots 60 percent from the field. Sophomore Mykal Williams averages 12.7 ppg and Jayden Pitt averages 11.3 ppg.

Jah Short

The Jaguars came up short in the championship game last season against Concord Robinson, but won three straight from 2019-2021 and seven in the history of the storied program.

Farmville Central road to the title game

Defeated Fairmont 79-34

Defeated North Johnston 82-53

Defeated East Carteret 86-32

Defeated South Granville 74-38

Defeated Goldsboro 76-67

Reidsville road to the title game

Defeated Lincolnton 80-59

Defeated Trinity 81-66

Defeated Concord Robinson 59-45

Defeated Salisbury 59-50

Defeated Lincoln Charter 77-50