Experienced Farmville Central takes on Reidsville in NCHSAA 2A title game
By Marc Pruitt,
5 days ago
2A Boys
Farmville Central (29-1) vs. Reidsville (26-0)
Where: Dean E. Smith Center
Time: Saturday, 2:30 pm
This one has all the makings of a compelling state championship game featuring the experience of senior Jah Short and Farmville Central, which has 12 players back from last season's state-runner up team, against the dynamic freshmen duo of Reidsville’s Dionte Neal and Kendre Harrison.
Neal (22.3 ppg, 11.5 apg, 5.6 spg) and Harrison (21.9 ppg, 15.1 rpg, 4.4 bpg) have led the Rams to an unbeaten record heading into the state title game. It is the school’s fifth appearance in the championship game, but the first since 2003. Reidsville has won four state titles in its previous four appearances. This team has grown up fast in their first season together. Neal and Harrison were also key cogs for the football team’s run the 2A title game before coming up short.
Short leads the way for the Jaguars, who average 79.1 points per game. Short averages 23.7 ppg and shoots 60 percent from the field. Sophomore Mykal Williams averages 12.7 ppg and Jayden Pitt averages 11.3 ppg.
The Jaguars came up short in the championship game last season against Concord Robinson, but won three straight from 2019-2021 and seven in the history of the storied program.
