Wilson County Source

Chuck Wicks Adds More Shiners Performances at Woolworth Theatre

By Source Staff,

5 days ago

Chuck Wicks formally announced additional performances to the weekly schedule of Shiners, Nashville’s first-ever residency extravaganza.

Held at the Woolworth Theatre in downtown Nashville, Shiners combines the excitement of cirque-style acrobatics with hilarious adults-only comedy, making for a truly unforgettable experience unlike anything else in the city.

In September of 2022, the show burst onto the Nashville entertainment scene and has since garnered such widespread acclaim that additional performances are now imperative in order to satisfy the demand it has generated.

For several consecutive months, this show has achieved record-breaking sellout attendance on multiple evenings, firmly establishing itself as a must-see attraction for both visitors and residents of Nashville alike.

Beginning March 18, 2023, Shiners will begin welcoming fans for two showtimes on Saturday nights at 7 PM and 9 PM CT. Thursday nights will begin at 8 PM and Friday nights will begin at 8:30 PM.

Chuck Wicks, co-owner of the Woolworth Theatre and creator of Shiners, is excited about the growth. Wicks says, “Three years ago I had the dream and the vision of Shiners. To be able to now stand on a stage built specifically for Shiners with some of the best performers in the world, and actually feel that dream and see it come to life the past several months is something I still can’t wrap my head around. The way that Shiners has been welcomed into the Nashville entertainment community by tourists and locals alike, it’s beyond humbling and I’m truly blown away!”

Premiering in September 2022, Shiners stars Chuck Wicks and Laura Osnes (TONY® nominated Broadway and Hallmark Channel star) alongside a talented cast of performers, aerialists, acrobats, and contortionists, in a side-splitting 75-minute story about the hilarious Shiner family of moonshiners and their antics. The show combines comedy and cirque-style acrobatics, while offering a relatable arc of quirky family dynamics. Please note that the show is recommended for audiences 18+ due to some adult humor.

Guests at the “Shiner Family Reunion” are invited to “pre-game” before the show and keep the party going after the show at The Twisted Wool, a chic ultra lounge serving exotic cocktails and delicious, sweet and savory bites.

Along with the incredibly busy schedule of owning the Woolworth Theatre and performing in Shiners, Wicks shows no signs of slowing down.

His animated show, Road Stories with Chuck Wicks, which recently kicked off its second season on the Circle network, boasts an impressive lineup of guests, including Jimmie Allen, Lauren Alaina, Lee Brice, Tracy Lawrence, Easton Corbin, comedian Dusty Slay, and many more. Fans can catch the show every Friday at 11/10 PM CT. Chuck’s podcast, Talk to Chuck, is a massive success with over 1 million downloads, he plans to drop new music this year and occasionally hosts the Grand Ole Opry live broadcast on the Circle Network as well as appearing on the revered stage to perform over 65 times.

For more information on Shiners and to purchase tickets, visit www.ShinersNashville.com .

The post Chuck Wicks Adds More Shiners Performances at Woolworth Theatre appeared first on Wilson County Source .

