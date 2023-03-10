Why the iconic Oscars red carpet is being removed this year

All of our favorite Hollywood stars and celebrities are preparing to attend the highly anticipated Academy Awards, and while everything is in place for the exclusive event, a big change has been made to the traditional celebration that has taken place since 1961 in Los Angeles.

GettyImages

The nominees are ready to walk the red carpet of the Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, however there will not be a red carpet this time around, as organizers have decided to change it for a champagne color after more than six decades.

Details for the 95th edition of the star-studded ceremony have been revealed, and host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel is sharing his thoughts about the upcoming televised show. “People have been asking, ‘Is there going to be any trouble this year? Is there going to be any violence this year?’ And we certainly hope not,” he said.

GettyImages

“But if there is, I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed,” Jimmy joked in a recent interview, while organizers gave the finishing touches to the new champagne carpet in front of the Dolby theater.

It’s hard to tell if there will be any other changes to the traditional ceremony, but no matter the color of the carpet, we can expect to see some incredible fashion moments from our favorite stars. Viewers can expect to see dazzling performances and surprises, during one of the most important nights of the year for the film industry and fashion lovers.

