Open in App
May need paid subscription
Odessa American

Basin Theatre Works ready for charity poker event

By Odessa American,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GeVWW_0lESzDBA00

Later this month, Basin Theatre Works will present its first charity poker tournament.

Hosted by Lonestar Poker Tour, the tournament will begin at 6 p.m. March 25 at the Permian Playhouse.

Proceeds will benefit operational and programming costs for Basin Theatre Works.

The tournament includes a $50 buy in, $50 rebuys and $50 add-ons.

For more information, contact Basin Theatre Works at 432-362-2329 or go to tinyurl.com/yc2wu9y4.

If you go

>> What: Basin Theatre Works Charity Poker Tournament hosted by Lone Star Poker Tour.

>> Where: Permian Playhouse.

>> When: 6 p.m. March 25.

>> Cost: $50 buy in, $50 rebuys, $50 add-ons.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI12 hours ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI16 hours ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL22 hours ago
Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Spent 'Nearly the Entire Night' With This A-List Ex at the Oscars Pre-Party
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Baker Mayfield agrees to 1-year deal with NFC team
Tampa, FL14 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Discover Odessa, Visit Midland teaming up for bus tour
Odessa, TX1 day ago
OFR: OHS roof fire caused by hot tar kettle
Odessa, TX9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy