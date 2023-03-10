Basin Theatre Works ready for charity poker event

Later this month, Basin Theatre Works will present its first charity poker tournament.
Hosted by Lonestar Poker Tour, the tournament will begin at 6 p.m. March 25 at the Permian Playhouse.
Proceeds will benefit operational and programming costs for Basin Theatre Works.
The tournament includes a $50 buy in, $50 rebuys and $50 add-ons.
For more information, contact Basin Theatre Works at 432-362-2329 or go to tinyurl.com/yc2wu9y4.
