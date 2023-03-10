83-Year-Old Substitute Teacher In Florida Arrested Molesting Multiple Students

83-year-old Wolfgang Sprenger of Dunnellon, FL (CCSO)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – An 83-year-old substitute teacher has been arrested in a disturbing child molestation case involving multiple students.

On Thursday, 83-year-old Wolfgang Sprenger of Dunnellon, FL, was arrested due to an investigation by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Special Victims Unit (SVU).

On January 31, 2023, Hernando Elementary School staff reported to the School Resource Deputy that a substitute teacher, Wolfgang Sprenger, may have inappropriately touched some students.

The Citrus County School Board immediately removed Sprenger from his position as a substitute teacher as CCSO began its investigation into these allegations.

Detective Jonathan Richey with the SVU was assigned the case and began to identify victims. During his investigation, Detective Richey was able to identify multiple juvenile victims, as well as several juveniles who had witnessed these acts.

All victims were interviewed at Jessie’s Place, the Citrus County Child Advocacy Center, where they stated that Sprenger had touched them inappropriately. Detective Richey was also able to obtain evidence that supported the victims’ statements.

After completing a thorough investigation, Detective Richey worked with the State Attorney’s Office, and a warrant was issued for Sprenger’s arrest.

“This case exposes how a predator can and will work themselves into a position of trust to gain access to children,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “Sprenger violated the trust of the children he was supposed to teach and the trust our community placed in him. A classroom is supposed to be a nurturing and safe environment, not a playground for a predator like Sprenger. I hope this arrest will be the starting point on a journey of healing for his victims.”

On March 9, 2023, Sprenger was arrested for a warrant for two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12, four counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

He was transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility, where he is being held without a bond per the warrant.

Correction: The Citrus County Sheriff’s has updated the suspect’s age from 84 to 83.

