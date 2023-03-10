Man Arrested for Possessing and Distributing Over 100 Images of Child Porn

Oakland Park, FL - A South Florida man was arrested and charged after investigators found over 100 images of child pornography on his laptop.

28-year-old Dylan Kenyon-Jones, of Oakland Park, is facing 10 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of using a computer to compile child pornography.

Investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in North Florida received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was possessing and transmitting images of child pornography on social media.

After an investigation, Kenyon-Jones was identified and found to have relocated to South Florida.

On Tuesday, the Broward Sheriff's Office ICAC unit obtained a search warrant and conducted a search of Kenyon-Jones' Oakland Park home where they discovered over 100 images on his laptop, showing children between the ages of 6-12 engaged in sexual acts.

Following the discovery, Kenyon-Jones was arrested and taken to Broward's main jail.

A judge set his bond at $110,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with minors.

He was also forbidden from using a phone or computer with internet access.