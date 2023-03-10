Open in App
Oakland Park, FL
See more from this location?
NewsRadio WFLA

Man Arrested for Possessing and Distributing Over 100 Images of Child Porn

By Rob Garguilo,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojmEI_0lESv4Si00

Oakland Park, FL - A South Florida man was arrested and charged after investigators found over 100 images of child pornography on his laptop.

28-year-old Dylan Kenyon-Jones, of Oakland Park, is facing 10 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of using a computer to compile child pornography.

Investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in North Florida received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was possessing and transmitting images of child pornography on social media.

After an investigation, Kenyon-Jones was identified and found to have relocated to South Florida.

On Tuesday, the Broward Sheriff's Office ICAC unit obtained a search warrant and conducted a search of Kenyon-Jones' Oakland Park home where they discovered over 100 images on his laptop, showing children between the ages of 6-12 engaged in sexual acts.

Following the discovery, Kenyon-Jones was arrested and taken to Broward's main jail.

A judge set his bond at $110,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with minors.

He was also forbidden from using a phone or computer with internet access.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
West Palm Beach Couple Plead Guilty To Setting Baby On Fire In New York
West Palm Beach, FL14 hours ago
Dealer Sentenced to 9 Years After Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Cause Overdoses
Wilton Manors, FL2 days ago
Teen Riding Horse Through McDonald's Drive-Thru Receives Backlash
Hialeah, FL13 hours ago
Couple Targeted with Homophobic Rant in South Florida Starbucks Goes Viral
Miami, FL1 day ago
West Palm Beach Neighborhood Struck By Antisemitic Flyers For Second Time
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
Boynton Beach Police Officer Terminated For "Inappropriate Relationship"
Boynton Beach, FL5 days ago
Man Attacks Neighbors with Machete, Facing Attempted Murder Charges
Miami, FL6 days ago
Airbnb Named In Lawsuit By Family Whose 19-Month-Old Died From Fentanyl
Wellington, FL6 days ago
Man Arrested for Fatally Beating Another Man with Piece of Sidewalk
Miami, FL6 days ago
Police Investigate Defacement of Pride Flag Street Mural with Tire Marks
Fort Lauderdale, FL6 days ago
PBSO Plans 'Conversation With A Deputy' In Lake Worth Beach
Lake Worth, FL5 days ago
Last Call Rollback Stands In Miami Beach Neighborhood
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
Major Bridge Project Shuts Down Traffic In Lake Worth Beach For 6 Months
Lake Worth, FL2 days ago
US Army Parachutist Suffers "Hard Landing" at South Florida Reserve Base
Homestead, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy