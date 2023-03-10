Open in App
Norman, OK
See more from this location?
AllSooners

OU Basketball: If Madi Williams is Out for Oklahoma, 'Somebody's Gonna Step Up'

By John E. Hoover,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQUHg_0lESpqNP00

Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk Sees Opportunity for her players and for her team in the Big 12 Tournament, which starts today against TCU.

Oklahoma opens Big 12 Tournament play not knowing for certain if star forward Madi Williams can go, how much she can go, when she can go — but it’s all good, coach Jennie Baranczyk says.

“We’re better with Madi,” Baranczyk said. “We want Madi. But at the same time, if Madi can’t go, somebody’s gonna step up.”

Williams leads OU at 15.7 points per game. She’s a two-time unanimous All-Big 12 and a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award. But she suffered what appeared to be a foot injury in the Sooners’ regular-season finale at Oklahoma State.

No. 2 seed OU (24-5 overall, 14-4 Big 12) meets No. 10 seed TCU (8-22, 1-17) Friday at 5 p.m. in the Big 12 quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. They practiced all week without Williams but Baranczyk said they weren’t sure if she’d be available for the tournament.

“She's doing everything she can and really wants to play,” Baranczyk said. “We are also keeping her future in mind for everything. She'll be back at some point, I just don't know when.”

Baranczyk and the Sooners are encouraged by the fact that Williams went out early in the Bedlam game, but the team still found a way to rally from behind, beat the Cowgirls and claim a share of the Big 12 regular season title.

“We knew if we stayed and we all stayed together and all put in the work that we have, that we would have a chance to do something like this,” said senior guard Taylor Robertson .

Robertson and guard Ana Llanusa earned second-team All-Big 12 accolades this year. Without Williams, they’ll have to step up, and so will everyone else.

“Nothing’s good without Madi,” Baranczyk said. “But everything is exactly how it’s supposed to be. … We will figure it out. We will adjust. I think that’s the powerful part of when you have true chemistry and a true team, in someone’s absence, someone steps up.”

OU is still on the cusp of hosting an NCAA Tournament opening round like the Sooners did last year in Baranczyk’s first season. OU isn’t ranked in the NCAA’s latest top 16, so they’ll need to stay in Kansas City for a few days — and maybe even win it if they want a chance to host next week.

“I am so proud of these guys,” Baranczyk said. “They won four games their freshman year in conference. Sorry. I say that a lot lately. So what are we now, 14? Fourteen (wins). People don’t stay. People like (Robertson) don’t stay. What she’s done, what Madi’s done, what Ana’s done. I mean, Ana’s been through so many different things, and look at her today.”

Said Robertson, “We’ve just gotten better each and every year.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
OU Gymnastics: Oklahoma Lands Six on All-Big 12 Team
Norman, OK7 hours ago
Oklahoma spring football storylines: Venables seeks to right the ship
Norman, OK15 hours ago
Oklahoma Gymnasts Sweep Final Big 12 Awards
Norman, OK1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OU Baseball: Oklahoma's Winning Streak Snapped by Wichita State
Norman, OK1 day ago
OU Softball: Oklahoma Battles Back to Beat No. 6 Florida State
Norman, OK1 day ago
Multiple Reports: Oklahoma Sophomore Hitting Transfer Portal
Norman, OK1 day ago
OU Softball: Oklahoma Embracing 'Big Moments' by Welcoming Florida State
Norman, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma and Northern Iowa add new quarterback recruits
Norman, OK12 hours ago
Why Oklahoma is Getting a 'Worker, a Thinker' and a Leader in New QB Commit Kevin Sperry
Norman, OK1 day ago
Softball world in awe of ‘moonshot’ HR
Norman, OK14 hours ago
Oklahoma & Oklahoma State Top College Softball Rankings at #1 and #2
Norman, OK1 day ago
WATCH: Oklahoma Softball's Florida State Press Conference
Norman, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma Senior Tanner Groves Lands Another Prestigious Award
Norman, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Highly-Touted 2025 Quarterback
Norman, OK2 days ago
WATCH: Oklahoma QB Target Kevin Sperry Highlights, Interview
Norman, OK1 day ago
Two schools win two state titles
Dale, OK17 hours ago
Edmond North basketball player Laci Steele is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Feb. 27-March 5)
Edmond, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma wants to be the ‘next Texas.’ Imagine that.
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
The Most Expensive House for Sale in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK15 hours ago
Oklahoma Car Dealership And Local Nonprofit, Team Up For Cancer Patient Surprise
Norman, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma City's Leo's BBQ named the best barbeque joint in the Sooner State
Oklahoma City, OK6 days ago
The Apache, Oklahoma Rattlesnake Festival is Coming Up
Apache, OK7 days ago
Caddo and Grady Courthouse News
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Edmond Woman Killed In NE OKC Crash
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Entertainment returns to Riverwind Casino with a stacked lineup after 3 years
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Will Ferrell visits Oklahoma coffee shop during Jeeps and Java event
Harrah, OK4 days ago
Tracking our next storm system and risk for severe thunderstorms. Here’s the breakdown on where the biggest threat is.
Oklahoma City, OK19 hours ago
This Oklahoma City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma cheerleading coach accused of having 5-year relationship with teen
Moore, OK6 days ago
Therapists worried about Oklahoma law requiring database for patients' mental health information
Oklahoma City, OK5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy