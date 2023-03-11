Open in App
The News-Gazette

LIVE! 2023 Class 3A/4A boys' basketball state semifinals, third-place games

By Colin Likas,

2 days ago

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

9:15 p.m. — Pregame for Class 4A third-place game between New Trier and Downers Grove North

We've reached the final game of the IHSA boys' basketball tournament's second day.

It's the Trevians of New Trier (31-5) versus the Trojans of Downers Grove North (32-4) to determine who wins the Class 4A third-place trophy.

* * *

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

7:35 p.m. — Pregame for Class 3A third-place game between East St. Louis and St. Ignatius

The Flyers and Wolfpack are back on the court after losing to Metamora and Simeon earlier today.

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

4:45 p.m. — Pregame for Class 4A semifinal between Downers Grove North and Moline

The second half of the day kicks off with a Class 4A semifinal between Downers Grove North (32-3) and Moline (33-3). Neither of these teams has lost since January: the Trojans' last loss was on Jan. 7 while the Maroons' last loss was on Jan. 21.

The winner will face Benet in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.

***

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

2:20 p.m. — Pregame for Class 4A semifinal between Benet and New Trier

We return to action with the Class 4A state semifinals, led off this afternoon by the Benet Redwings (34-1) and the New Trier Trevians (31-4).

Benet's only loss this season is to a Simeon team that earlier today qualified for the Class 3A state championship game. New Trier is making its first state tournament appearance since 2005 (first quarterfinal berth since 2002).

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

12:15 p.m. — Pregame for Class 3A semifinal between East St. Louis and Metamora

Good morning from State Farm Center, where the IHSA boys' basketball state tournament resumes with the Class 3A semifinals.

Up next: East St. Louis (25-8) battles Metamora (32-2) for a chance to face Simeon in Saturday's 5:30 p.m. title game.

***

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *

9:45 a.m. — Pregame for Class 3A semifinal between St. Ignatius and Simeon

Good morning from State Farm Center, where the IHSA boys' basketball state tournament resumes with the Class 3A semifinals.

A pair of Chicago teams kick things off today, as St. Ignatius (24-11) battles Simeon (30-3) for the right to play in Saturday's 5:30 p.m. championship.

The Wolfpack and Wolverines met during last year's Class 3A state tournament, with St. Ignatius picking off Simeon 61-59 in the third-place contest.

This time around, the prevailing storyline is the impending retirement of longtime Simeon coach Robert Smith. He's trying to lead the Wolverines to their eighth state championship, including the seventh of his tenure.

