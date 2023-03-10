Open in App
Akron, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area

By Cris Belle,

3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after three men were found dead in two separate locations in the Akron area Friday morning.

According to Akron Lt. Mike Miller, two men were found dead, bound and gagged near Cordova Avenue on the city’s westside at around 8:30 a.m., when a passerby called police to report what appeared to be two bodies on the side of the road.

Copley Lt. Michael Maier says a third man was found dead and bound “in a similar fashion” around one mile away in the 2100 block of Wright Road in Copley at around 8:50 a.m.

This was also called in by a passerby who thought they saw a body next to the road.

Two bodies found bound, gagged in Akron (WJW)
A third body was found on Wright Road in Copley (WJW)

Investigators believe the crimes are related and that the victims were targeted.

The Summit County Medical Examiner reports all 3 men were shot in the head.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The victims’ names are being withheld pending identification and family notification.

No further details were provided. Stay with FOX 8 as more is learned.

Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

