Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after three men were found dead in two separate locations in the Akron area Friday morning.
According to Akron Lt. Mike Miller, two men were found dead, bound and gagged near Cordova Avenue on the city’s westside at around 8:30 a.m., when a passerby called police to report what appeared to be two bodies on the side of the road.
No further details were provided. Stay with FOX 8 as more is learned.
Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637
