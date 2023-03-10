“But one GM insists he's Tim Duncan 2.0” - When Anthony Davis in college was compared to the San Antonio Spurs legend

With the benefit of hindsight, it's as clear as day that the Lakers star is not the second coming of Duncan.

Anthony Davis and Tim Duncan © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

As great as Anthony Davis has shown that he can be, his career has unfortunately been defined by his inability to stay on the floor. Back when AD was still putting fear in opponents' hearts in the NCAA, scouts, and people around the NBA knew he had the potential to be an elite player. In fact, an NBA general manager once compared him to Tim Duncan.

"Everyone is asking for Anthony Davis comps," Chad Ford once said . "Marcus Camby meets Kevin Garnett most common. But one GM insists he's Tim Duncan 2.0."

Why the TD comparison?

With the benefit of hindsight, it's as clear as day that the Los Angeles Lakers star is not the second coming of Duncan . However, if you've seen the way he performed in his lone season at the University of Kentucky, you cannot fault some people for thinking then that Davis could challenge to become one of the finest big men in league history.

His two-way skills were on display early on in his Wildcats tenure. He could score from anywhere on the court and ended his collegiate career averaging 14.2 points per game on a 62.3% shooting clip. But it was Davis' defense and rebounding that had plenty of pundits in awe. He rejected shots at an unprecedented rate to help his squad clamp opponents up. At one point in the 2011-12 NCAA season, Davis had more blocks than any other team.

However, the eight-time NBA All-Star's most impressive feat in the NCAA arguably was leading Kentucky to the national championship, an accomplishment that not even "The Big Fundamental" ever achieved.

Can AD still turn into a TD?

Since entering the NBA in 2012, the former March Madness standout has continued to be stellar whenever he is on the court. However, that is the caveat - Davis has missed a significant number of games, especially in recent years. In addition, unlike Duncan, he was drafted into a team that couldn't offer him enough help to succeed in the regular season or the playoffs. So, the general manager's prediction is evidently way off.

Can Davis improve further or gain enough accolades to even be worthy of being mentioned in the same breath as the San Antonio Spurs icon? If he wins four more rings and two MVP awards, the 6-foot-10 phenom could catch up in those departments.

Perhaps it's too late for AD to get to Duncan's level. But then again, only a few players can boast of earning that distinction.