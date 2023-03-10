Chestnut Hill Business Owner Busted For Drugs Had Triple Stack Of Default Warrants: Police

The co-founder of a home health service was caught red-handed with fentanyl and cocaine, officials say.

Damien Thornton, an executive at Boston-based Private Home Care Services , was arrested In Ipswich on Wednesday, March 8 around 4:20 p.m. after he attempted to hide a stash of bags with "drug paraphernalia in plain sight," according to the Ipswich Police Department.

Police were called to investigate suspicious activity after Thornton, from the wealthy village of Chestnut Hill, along with an unidentified woman, were dropped off at the Topsfield Road business and hid a collection of bags and backpacks behind a business on Topsfield Road.

Thornton was found behind the business, and a field test determined that substances found with the 40-year-old were fentanyl and cocaine.

After his arrest, police found that Thornton was wanted on three default warrants from courts in the area.

Thornton was charged with:

Possession of a class A substance (fentanyl)

Possession of a class B substance (cocaine)

Thornton was arraigned on Thursday, March 9 at Ipswich District Court. His bail on previous pending cases was revoked and he is held on a $500 cash bail for the new drug charges.