Third black rhino born in Czech safari park in one year, in rare lucky streak

DVUR KRALOVE, Czech Republic, March 10 (Reuters) - A third critically endangered Eastern black rhinoceros was born within a year in the Czech Safari Park Dvur Kralove, a unique occurrence, the safari said on Friday.

The male baby, weighing a healthy 36 kilograms, was named Magashi after a peninsula in a national park in Rwanda where black rhinos were brought from the Czech Republic in 2018.

"It is an extremely rare animal, over the past whole year only six were born in zoos around the world, out of which three at ours," keeper Jan Zdarek said.

Magashi is the first baby of father Embu, who arrived from Chester in the United Kingdom in 2020, and of multiple mother Maisha.

"The birth was very quick and easy...Magashi will be in a stall with his mother Maisha for several days and when the weather gets warmer, possibly sometime next week, we will try let him out for the first time."

Reporting by David W. Cerny, writing by Jan Lopatka, editing by Christina Fincher

