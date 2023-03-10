Open in App
Greenville, SC
6AM City

A kid’s perfect day in Greenville

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLnm3_0lESYbGz00

There are 20+ exhibits to explore at The Children’s Museum of the Upstate. | Photo provided by The Children’s Museum of the Upstate

Sorry, but — NO ADULTS ALLOWED — this one is for the kids . Grown-up, please hand this over to your little one. Got it, kiddo? Let’s plan a family day together. Here’s a fun schedule for you to try
.

Morning

Be a chef and cook breakfast for the adults at home. The night before, ask your family to choose from one of these recipes . Don’t be afraid to ask for help if any of the instructions seem confusing.

While you eat, talk about your plan for the day . Ask your family to help you prepare a backpack with things you’ll need . We suggest bringing:

🍫 Plenty of snacks like granola bars or
Chateau la Granola
💧 A water bottle
🧢 A hat

If you have time before heading to lunch, visit Runway Park to play on the playground — maybe you’ll even see some planes go by.

Afternoon

For lunch, head to Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery for pizza and playing in the backyard. Yum. After you’ve filled your belly, spend the afternoon exploring
The Children’s Museum of the Upstate . We love the climbing zone and the Animation Station.

Evening

Wrap up the day with a family dinner . Head to one of our local farmers’ markets to pick out foods you can make together . Over dinner, talk about everything you did today. Ask questions like :

🧠 What was something new you learned?
🤡 What was something funny that happened?
👀 What would we do differently if we did that again?
👍 What do you definitely want to do again?
(And again and again…)

Grown-ups — take pictures along the way and share them with us . Also, send us more family friendly recommendations and we may just feature them in an upcoming newsletter .
