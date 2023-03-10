A kid’s perfect day in Greenville

Sorry, but — NO ADULTS ALLOWED
— this one is for the kids
. Grown-up, please hand this over to your little one. Got it, kiddo?
Let’s plan a family day together. Here’s a fun schedule for you to try
.
Morning Be a chef
and cook breakfast for the adults at home. The night before, ask your family to choose from one of these recipes
. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if any of the instructions seem confusing.
While you eat, talk about your plan for the day
. Ask your family to help you prepare a backpack with things you’ll need
. We suggest bringing:
🍫 Plenty of snacks like granola bars
or Chateau la Granola
💧 A water bottle
🧢 A hat
If you have time before heading to lunch, visit Runway Park
to play on the playground — maybe you’ll even see some planes go by.
Afternoon
For lunch, head to Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery
for pizza and playing
in the backyard. Yum.
After you’ve filled your belly, spend the afternoon exploring The Children’s Museum of the Upstate
. We love the climbing zone and the Animation Station.
Evening
Wrap up the day with a family dinner
. Head to one of our local farmers’ markets
to pick out foods you can make together
. Over dinner, talk about everything you did today. Ask questions like
:
🧠 What was something new you learned?
🤡 What was something funny that happened?
👀 What would we do differently if we did that again?
👍 What do you definitely want to do again? (And again and again…) Grown-ups
— take pictures along the way and share them with us
. Also, send us more family friendly recommendations
and we may just feature them in an upcoming newsletter
.
