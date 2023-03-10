Bergen New Bridge Provides Support to Those Struggling With Drug Addiction

PARAMUS, NJ - Black Balloon Day is a reminder of the increasing affect substance abuse has had on Americans and their families, recently recognized by Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

On March 6, the hospital welcomed speakers who honored the memory of the lives lost to overdose and celebrates hope through recovery.

"Black Balloon Day has become a national and international event, bringing awareness to overdose deaths," said Deb Visconi, Bergen New Bridge President and CEO. "As with many things with the opioid epidemic, Black Balloon Day began with a family’s loss. Diane and Lauren Hurley began Black Balloon Day in remembrance of Greg Tremblay. Tremblay, a father of four, is the son-in-law of Diane and brother-in-law of Lauren and died of an overdose when he was 38 years old on March 6, 2015.

"Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. Opioid addiction is driving this epidemic that the pandemic intensified.

"Americans are more likely to die of an opioid overdose than they are from a car accident or by violence. Black Balloon Day helps create awareness around the important issue of providing support to those struggling with substance use disorder and their loved ones.

"As the leading provider of substance use disorder treatment services, we are proud to partner with the County of Bergen, Alumni in Recovery and the Black Poster Project to host this day of remembrance, healing, hope, and support," Visconi said.

"It is our mission and my personal commitment to be there for all those struggling with addiction and their families. We will be that beacon of hope and healing, ready to care for anyone who needs us, when, where, and how they need it."































