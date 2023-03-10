Open in App
Paramus, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Bergen New Bridge Provides Support to Those Struggling With Drug Addiction

By Rebecca Greene,

5 days ago

PARAMUS, NJ - Black Balloon Day is a reminder of the increasing affect substance abuse has had on Americans and their families, recently recognized by Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

On March 6, the hospital welcomed speakers who honored the memory of the lives lost to overdose and celebrates hope through recovery.

"Black Balloon Day has become a national and international event, bringing awareness to overdose deaths," said Deb Visconi, Bergen New Bridge President and CEO. "As with many things with the opioid epidemic, Black Balloon Day began with a family’s loss. Diane and Lauren Hurley began Black Balloon Day in remembrance of Greg Tremblay. Tremblay, a father of four, is the son-in-law of Diane and brother-in-law of Lauren and died of an overdose when he was 38 years old on March 6, 2015.

"Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. Opioid addiction is driving this epidemic that the pandemic intensified.

"Americans are more likely to die of an opioid overdose than they are from a car accident or by violence. Black Balloon Day helps create awareness around the important issue of providing support to those struggling with substance use disorder and their loved ones.

"As the leading provider of substance use disorder treatment services, we are proud to partner with the County of Bergen, Alumni in Recovery and the Black Poster Project to host this day of remembrance, healing, hope, and support," Visconi said.

"It is our mission and my personal commitment to be there for all those struggling with addiction and their families.  We will be that beacon of hope and healing, ready to care for anyone who needs us, when, where, and how they need it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42LcNb_0lESXd0E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2Iwg_0lESXd0E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7M5e_0lESXd0E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVGQm_0lESXd0E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8F78_0lESXd0E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSX5a_0lESXd0E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRTG8_0lESXd0E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1itF_0lESXd0E00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Elizabeth Offers Free Vaccines to Qualifying Residents
Elizabeth, NJ12 hours ago
Holmdel School District Raises Awareness for Lyme Disease
Holmdel, NJ8 hours ago
Newark Hospital Receives 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Sen. Ron Rice, Newark public servant and leading Black statewide voice, dies
Newark, NJ5 hours ago
Investigation Underway After Paterson Resident Arrives at Hospital with Gunshot Wound
Paterson, NJ14 hours ago
Jersey City Residents Charged with Smuggling Tobacco, Cell Phone into Essex County Jail
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Newark Men Charged in 2022 Bergen County Home Invasion
Newark, NJ11 hours ago
Sentencing Delayed in Murder for Hire Plot
Jersey City, NJ10 hours ago
George Street in New Brunswick Will Be Home to Mexican Consulate
New Brunswick, NJ6 hours ago
Newark Trio Arrested in 'Execution-Style' Murder
Newark, NJ11 hours ago
Madison Police Part of Burglary Ring that Led to 14 Year Prison Sentence for Bergen County Man
Madison, NJ1 day ago
NOTICE OF MOUNT LAUREL COMPLIANCE HEARING ON THE HOUSING ELEMENT AND FAIR SHARE PLAN OF THE TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN, COUNTY OF ESSEX
Millburn, NJ2 hours ago
Therapy Dogs Visit North Salem Healthcare Centers
Purdys, NY13 hours ago
Food Distribution for Any Morristown Resident in Need; March 16 and 17
Morristown, NJ13 hours ago
Encounters with police have killed 46 in NJ, highest number of deaths in Paterson
Paterson, NJ3 days ago
Verona Officers Charge Homeowners After Large-Scale Fight at Party With Underage Drinking
Verona, NJ1 day ago
Perth Amboy Man Sentenced to 25 Years for 2021 Execution-Style Murder of Union Man
Perth Amboy, NJ1 day ago
Rahway Resident and Owner of Sylvan Learning Center Can Help Your Student Succeed
Rahway, NJ10 hours ago
Thinking About a Career in Law Enforcement? Fair Lawn Police Want to Talk to You
Fair Lawn, NJ14 hours ago
Trap-Neuter-Return Discussion with Monmouth SPCA to Take Place Thursday
Long Branch, NJ6 hours ago
Jersey City Police Department Welcomes 15 New Officers
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Public's Input Sought on Plainfield Police Department by Accreditation Assessment Team
Plainfield, NJ2 days ago
Union Firefighters Assist in Westfield House Chimney Collapse
Westfield, NJ16 hours ago
Princeton Police Open Online Portal to Handle Overnight Parking Requests
Princeton, NJ8 hours ago
Valet Assaulted Trying To Stop Car Thieves in Montclair
Montclair, NJ11 hours ago
Residents Inivted to Give Input on Redevelopment of Hoboken Housing Authority
Hoboken, NJ10 hours ago
Charges Filed Against Nutley High School Student, Parents Whisper About Bullying
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Blue and Gold Club Students of Rahway's Franklin Elementary Donate 'Mugs of Love' to Rahway Food for Friends
Rahway, NJ8 hours ago
Police Chief Daniel Henn and Borough Engineer Andrew Hipolit Address Traffic Issues
New Providence, NJ8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy