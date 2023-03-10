1 Injured In NE OKC Apartment Stabbing; Suspect In Custody

One person was injured, and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing that happened Thursday evening at a northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Oklahoma City Police said they responded to the scene at around 4:46 p.m. after an assault with a deadly weapon call near East Wilshire Boulevard and North Kelley Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they found the victim laying on his back halfway in his apartment doorway.

Bystanders on the scene said Dachay Hill-Peters, 23, stabbed the victim and ran into her apartment.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police arrested Hill-Peters without incident and was booked on the complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and assault and battery.