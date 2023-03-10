Little Girl Torn Up Over ‘Losing’ Her Clifford Doll That’s Literally Under Her Arm

Some toys are just so special when you're a little kid. The right stuffed animal can become a constant companion, a security blanket, a partner in crime. And heaven help everybody in the house if that plushie goes missing for some reason.

That's the issue in this hilarious video from @sarahlogodicio ...a very important stuffie has disappeared, according to the little girl who's looking for him. Except, has he really vanished into thin air, or are certain people not using their eyes? Hmm.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It's so funny when she realizes she's actually holding Clifford!! The way she laughs is absolutely beautiful. "I knew he was in my hands," she says. Of course, she's probably feeling a little bit silly to have missed that one. What an amazing sense of relief must have come over her when she saw that little Clifford's face! She must have been so sad when she thought he was lost.

Commenters totally related to this little girl's experience, and also thought she was just so cute.

"Me wandering around the house angrily looking for my phone that's in my pocket..." - Nunya

"Clifford staring at her like girl I'm right here!" - Will Kels

"Tears in eyes 'I knew he was in my hands'" - frank_nelly



"Did she offer her baby sibling a carrot for the assist? That's just adorable" - Laura Brewes110

We've all been there, little one!

