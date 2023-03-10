It costs $10 million to dress an A-list actress at the Oscars. These 8 mind-blowing figures reveal the price tag of Hollywood's biggest night.

The Oscar goodie bags contain up to $200,000 worth of products, including luxury getaways, cosmetic treatments, and jewelry.
WalletHub estimates that the value of each goodie bag given to Oscar nominees exceeds $200,000, though Forbes puts this year's bag closer to $126,000.
According to Forbes , among the extravagant gifts that nominees will receive this year are a $25,000 credit for home renovations, $10,000 worth of anti-aging treatments, and $435 worth of gourmet dates. The bag also includes a three-night, $40,000 getaway at a home in Ottawa with an outdoor pool, an archery lane, and two luxury cars.
As Insider reported , last year, the offering included a stay in a Scottish castle, and according to TimeOut UK , previous bags have included personalized stained-glass portraits, luxury condoms, and liposuction treatments.
It costs $10 million to complete the look of an A-list actress for the Oscars.
While A-listers wear multi-million-dollar looks, the cost of dressing a first-timer at the Oscars is $266,000, according to WalletHub's report.
Because the cost of a look varies based on a person's stardom, the average cost of a look at the Oscars is about $1.5 million .
A 30-second advertisement that premieres during the Oscars costs close to $2 million.
Last year, 16.6 million people tuned in to watch the show, according to Variet y, citing Nielsen data. It's no surprise, therefore, that running an ad during the live event's commercial breaks is expensive.
According to WalletHub, it costs $1.95 million to buy 30-seconds of ad time during the Oscars.
ABC makes at least $117 million in ad revenue on Oscar Sunday.
WalletHub estimates that ABC, the TV network that hosts the awards, makes $117 million in ad revenue on the day of the Oscars.
