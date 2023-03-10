Social media reacts to latest Kirby Smart-Nick Saban coach rankings debate

At the very least, Kirby Smart has considerably closed the gap between himself and Nick Saban in the past two seasons as far as who is the best coach in college football.

Saban still has the edge in both total championships, seven to two, and head-to-head, Saban is 4-1 against Smart, but Georgia has won the last two national championships. The Bulldogs went 15-0 this past season, while Alabama went 10-2. What’s more is that Georgia soundly beat both teams that took down the Crimson Tide.

A handful of college football coach rankings came out this week. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic still had Saban at No. 1, pointing to his long-term run. Smart passed Dabo Swinney and moved up to the No. 2 spot in Feldman’s rankings.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic had Saban as 1A and Smart as 1B, showing just how close Smart is to catching Saban. Smart did become the first coach to win back-to-back national championships in the college football playoff era. Smart also has won as many national championships as Saban does since Smart arrived in Athens in 2016.

