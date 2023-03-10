Open in App
Review: Lauren Daigle delivers gorgeous first single from new album

By Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group,

5 days ago

Lauren Daigle fans has released the first single from her upcoming studio album.

It’s called “Thank God I Do” and, well, it’s absolutely amazing.

Of course, that’s pretty much what fans have come to expect from this immensely talented singer-songwriter, who is known for the platinum-plus singles “You Say,” “Rescue” and “Look Up Child” and many other winning songs.

“Thank God I Do” was released Wednesday and immediately went into heavy rotation on contemporary Christian music station K-LOVE.

The song definitely should get fans even more excited about hearing the rest of Daigle’s upcoming fourth full-length studio effort, which follows the chart-topping “Look Up Child” album from 2018.

“This is my most precious project,” Daigle reportedly said in a news release. “It’s got fun moments, solemn moments, extrovert moments and introvert moments. And I’m just thrilled about taking my songwriting further on this record than anything I’ve done previously.”

Daigle reportedly plans to release this eponymous new project in two batches, with the first 10 songs being made available to fans on May 12 and the second 10 arriving later in the year.

“Thank God I Do” is available to stream on Spotify and other music sites.

©2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at mercurynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

