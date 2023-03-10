Time to Spring Forward Sunday: Sleep expert explains how to adjust to clear away the "fog"

Here it comes - time to spring forward.

As we turn our clocks forward one hour this Sunday, one of the most helpful way clear the fog of less sleep is by exposing yourself to sunlight or even a light box first thing in the morning according to Dr. Michael Howell, a sleep physician with the University of Minnesota.

“By getting that bright light in the morning, it sends a signal to all of ourselves, it's time to get up and get going,” he says.

Howell says the benefits of that bright blast can even help us nod off more easily at night.

“By being awake better, we sleep better,” says Howell. “And conversely, by sleeping better we’re more alert and awake during the day.”

Howell says most of us adjust pretty well after a few days of grogginess, but it can be very challenging for people with sleep disorders. He says the importance of good sleep can't be underestimated.

He adds that good sleep is essential for clearing out the bad stuff that builds up in our body each day.

“It clears out toxins that build up over the course of the day, it helps reorganize our brain circuits so we remember things that are important and we prune away the noise,” Howell explains.

Again, we "spring ahead" one hour at 2:00 a.m. Sunday.