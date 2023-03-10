Nick Saban has strong message about paying players

The NCAA has recently changed its rules to allow players to profit from their name, image, and likeness. And a couple of years into the changes, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban makes it very clear that he likes the idea of players signing endorsement deals, but he’s not a fan of the “pay-for-play” model that it’s turned into

During an appearance on the Know Mercy podcast with Stephen A. Smith, Nick Saban revealed that he encourages his players to sign agents and seek endorsement deals. But he’s not a fan of simply paying a player to play.

“No, we encourage our players to have an agent,” Saban said. “To represent them for marketing purposes so that they develop opportunities. My issue is we have a collective where we raise money as an institution to create these things where basically we’re paying the guy to play. Does that make sense?

“I want our guys to have an agent. I want Bryce Young to go to CAA and have an agent, get representation, do Dr. Pepper commercials, I’m all for that. That’s what Name, Image and Likeness was supposed to be. It wasn’t supposed to be me going to give a speech to raise money from alumni so we could get enough money in our collective so we could pay players. That’s not what it was supposed to be. Now who is to blame for that? Coaches. We did it.”

We’ll have to see if the NCAA ever makes any changes to the enforcement of this model in the coming years.

