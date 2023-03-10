Why Bernie Marcus Pledges to Donate Most of His Vast Fortune

The businessman and philanthropist says he'll leave 90 percent of his estimated $9 billion fortune to charity.

What made 1978 such a defining year for Bernie Marcus? It was the year he was fired as CEO of Handy Dan Home Improvement Centers, setting in motion one of the greatest success stories of our time.

As co-founder of The Home Depot, Marcus revolutionized the home improvement industry. While his professional accomplishments are nothing short of spectacular, they pale compared to his unwavering commitment to helping those in need. Along with being a brilliant businessman, Marcus is one of the world's greatest philanthropists, giving generously to causes close to his heart.

This article delves into the life and legacy of Marcus, who recently appeared on the Men's Journal Everyday Warrior Podcast . We'll explore his journey to becoming a billionaire and discover why he's giving most of it away. Prepare to be inspired by a man who embodies the American dream and uses his success to make a difference.

How Did Bernie Marcus Make Money?

The American dream has long represented the pinnacle of opportunity for much of the world, and rightfully so. Still, the road to making that dream a reality is often fraught with struggle and sacrifice—something Marcus knows all too well.

Born in 1929, five months before the stock market crash triggered the Great Depression, Marcus grew up in a rough neighborhood in Newark, NJ. His parents, who fled Russia for a better life, worked tirelessly to provide for their family. Still, money was so tight that Marcus remembers not having food on the table many nights.

Although his parents taught him about work ethic, their hardships taught him the value of perseverance. "I was determined this wouldn't happen to me," says Marcus. "I knew I had to make enough to support my family and care for my parents."

At just 11 years old, he began working 17-hour days to help his family make ends meet. "I swept floors, cleaned toilets, and stocked store shelves. I can't think of a job I didn't do," he says.

While the journey was arduous, he never asked for handouts. "I learned the importance of self-reliance early on," he says. "I never expected to be bailed out or given a freebie. I knew that if I wanted something, I had to work for it." And work he did. Through grit and determination, Marcus built a successful career, never forgetting the lessons of his youth.

Many of those lessons came from his mother, Sarah Shinofsky Marcus, whose guidance helped shape the man he is today. "My mother was my role model and taught me to be thankful for what I have," says Marcus. Although they struggled financially, his parents ensured the family had abundant love at home. For many, the American dream is about experiencing the trappings of wealth or adding zeros to their net worth; for Marcus, it's about honoring his parent's sacrifice.

Opportunity in Disguise

After graduating from Rutgers University with a degree in pharmacy, Marcus entered retail sales, working for various stores before landing at Handy Dan Home Improvement Centers. There, he met his future business partners, Arthur Blank and Ron Brill, and the three began dreaming up a new kind of home improvement store. Their vision was revolutionary, a one-stop shop combining the convenience of a hardware store with the wide selection of a lumber yard.

In 1978, Handy Dan fired all three men, which Marcus describes as the lowest point in his life. Still, there's a saying that failure is opportunity in disguise, which proved true. Instead of taking the safe road, the partners took a calculated risk and opened their first Home Depot in Atlanta, GA. Marcus led the company through decades of unprecedented growth before retiring in 2002. His vision and hard work helped put The Home Depot on a path to becoming the world's largest home improvement retailer, with 2,300 locations, a half million employees, and $155 billion in annual revenue.

Making a Difference: What the Marcus Foundation Does

Marcus is a philanthropist whose generosity has left an indelible mark on the world. Through the Marcus Foundation , he supports a range of healthcare, education, and human service initiatives, with autism topping the list.

The Marcus Autism Center , located in Atlanta, is a world-renowned research and treatment facility that provides comprehensive services to children and families affected by autism. He also supports research at various organizations, making him one of the largest individual donors to the cause.

In 2020, he donated $80 million to the Shepherd Center , a rehabilitation center that provides critical care to patients suffering from strokes, multiple sclerosis, and other brain-related illnesses. This gift has helped countless individuals access the care they need to lead more fulfilling lives. The following year, the Marcus Foundation pledged $20 million to help launch the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network , underscoring his gratitude to America's veterans and their families.

But his philanthropic contributions don't stop there; he also supports causes associated with furthering education and helping the Jewish community thrive. In 1999, he pitched the idea of making Atlanta home to one of the world's largest aquariums, then donated $250 million to make it a reality. In 2005, the Georgia Aquarium opened its doors, allowing visitors to see the ocean's wonders up close.

In 2021, his foundation provided a $60 million grant to the Jewish Education Fund. This gift allows Jewish teenagers living in the United States to visit their ancestral homeland of Israel, helping foster a greater understanding of their heritage and cultural roots.

This drive to help others, including his pledge to leave 90 percent of his estimated $9 billion fortune to charity, can be traced back to the values he developed early in life. Even at their poorest, his mother instilled in her children the importance of giving back by using the little they had to help others. Her sacrifice reminds us that our actions echo through time and have a far greater impact than we will ever know.

Building a Legacy

His most recent book, Kick Up Some Dust: Lessons on Thinking, Giving Back and Doing It Yourself , provides insight into his life and philosophy. "This book is about how to deal with adversity," says Marcus. "Every entrepreneur runs across something that almost knocks them out. What matters is how you react and what you do to survive." He takes readers on a fascinating journey, provides valuable life advice, and reminds them of their responsibility to one another.

It's hard not to be moved by his kindness, generosity, and humility. Marcus' story is a masterclass in tenacity and a testament to the American dream. Nelson Henderson said, "The true meaning of life is to plant trees under whose shade you do not expect to sit." The trees of opportunity, hope, and healing that Marcus has cultivated over the last 40 years are just beginning to bud and will no doubt provide shade far into the future.

