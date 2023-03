Benzinga

Daytrip Launches NightTrip Gummies With CBD And CBN By Vuk Zdinjak, 5 days ago

By Vuk Zdinjak, 5 days ago

Daytrip Beverages launched their new NightTrip gummies and prebiotic sodas. The new products are infused with Daytrip's signature proprietary blend of botanical terpenes. Coming to market ...