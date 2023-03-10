Open in App
Savannah, GA
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

Forsyth Farmer’s Market to host Pop-Up at Daffin Park on St. Patrick’s Day weekend

By Hollie Lewis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8yVB_0lESNAxV00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Forsyth Farmers’ Market (FFM) will move to Daffin Park on Saturday, March 18 instead of its regular location at Forsyth Park due to the high volume of traffic expected on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.

The FFM Pop Up Market will also host food trucks such as The Big Cheese, Latin Chicks, and Bow Tie BBQ with others to be announced.

Daffin Park is located at 1 Waring Drive in Savannah. FFM will be in place during its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I am ecstatic about the opportunity to showcase our market in another great area of the city. While I love Forsyth Park, I see this as an opportunity to engage, educate, and cultivate new relationships with those we may not see on any other Saturday. So, I invite all to come out and join us.” stated Deidre Grim, Ph.D., executive director of FFM.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Savannah, GA newsLocal Savannah, GA
City expects ‘heaviest crowds’ ever on St. Patrick’s Day
Savannah, GA7 hours ago
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
Savannah, GA12 hours ago
Gallery: Police Emerald Society Host St. Patricks Day Grand Marshal
Savannah, GA2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Savannah mayor: Increased police presence expected over St. Pat’s weekend
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Heading to downtown Savannah for St. Patrick's Day? Breaking these rules will cost you big bucks
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Need a ride? Shuttles and more on St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Gallery: Tharros Place Stakeholder Meeting
Savannah, GA10 hours ago
These Savannah stores will fulfill all your crafting needs
Savannah, GA12 hours ago
WATCH: Hilton Head Island’s St. Patrick’s Day parade
Hilton Head Island, SC3 days ago
Gallery: Celtic Heritage Festival
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Savannah named No. 2 ‘South’s Best’ city by Southern Living
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Hilton Head Island International Piano Competition welcomes 20 elite artists
Hilton Head Island, SC1 day ago
Hundreds come together for St. Pat’s Celtic Cross mass, ceremony
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Tybee Island PD’s K9 ambassador turns 4
Tybee Island, GA1 day ago
Kay Ford honored as United Way’s Woman of the Year
Savannah, GA1 day ago
United Way Women Who Rule luncheon raises over $20,000
Savannah, GA13 hours ago
HS Baseball: Richmond Hill stumbles in region opener
Richmond Hill, GA1 day ago
Savannah overnight shooting
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Benedictine riflery still not finished after historic season
Savannah, GA1 day ago
1 person injured following shooting near Hopkins and West 45th St.
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Shooting in Downtown Savannah leaves 1 seriously injured
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Savannah Police investigating afternoon shooting
Savannah, GA2 days ago
SPD searching for missing 73-year-old woman
Savannah, GA2 hours ago
Woodville-Tompkins’ Ross, Walker sign college scholarships
Savannah, GA3 hours ago
Savannah Shooting: Police investigating incident after victim flees crime scene
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Jasper Co. schools to host hiring event for substitute teachers
Ridgeland, SC1 day ago
Georgia Southern grad paralyzed after chiropractic visit gifted house by anonymous donor
Richmond Hill, GA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy