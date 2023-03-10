Choo-Choo to the Zoo: Central Florida Zoo offering free shuttle to SunRail riders

Families who hop aboard SunRail to Sanford next week for their trip to the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens will have access to a free shuttle to the zoo and back.

The free “Choo-Choo to the Zoo” shuttles will run from Sanford’s SunRail Station to and from the zoo March 13 to 17. The shuttle takes about 15 minutes each way.

Funding for the zoo shuttle comes from AdventHealth Centra Care.

Zoo guests can also show their SunRail ticket or SunCard to receive 20% off their single-day admission during the weeklong event. But that discount does not apply to tickets purchased online.

That week only the Zoo will also be open for two extra hours until 6 p.m.

