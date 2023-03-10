Open in App
Sanford, FL
See more from this location?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Choo-Choo to the Zoo: Central Florida Zoo offering free shuttle to SunRail riders

By Sarah Wilson,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnLNv_0lESMgyQ00

Families who hop aboard SunRail to Sanford next week for their trip to the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens will have access to a free shuttle to the zoo and back.

The free “Choo-Choo to the Zoo” shuttles will run from Sanford’s SunRail Station to and from the zoo March 13 to 17. The shuttle takes about 15 minutes each way.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Funding for the zoo shuttle comes from AdventHealth Centra Care.

Zoo guests can also show their SunRail ticket or SunCard to receive 20% off their single-day admission during the weeklong event. But that discount does not apply to tickets purchased online.

Read: SunRail sees huge turnout for free Saturday. Could weekend service return?

That week only the Zoo will also be open for two extra hours until 6 p.m.

Click here for more information about SunRail routes and times.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL22 hours ago
Baker Mayfield agrees to 1-year deal with NFC team
Tampa, FL14 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
NFL rumors: Ezekiel Elliott already has 1 suitor, and it’s a terrible fit
Tampa, FL8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy