Monument of Harriet Tubman replaces Columbus statue in New Jersey

A monument to abolitionist and underground railroad leader Harriet Tubman was revealed Thursday in Newark, New Jersey .

The 25-foot effigy displaces a humble and proud Tubman, and it now stands in the place where a controversial Christopher Columbus statue was removed in the summer of 2020, according to a report.

WATCH: RUSSELL BRAND BLASTS 'PROPAGANDIST NUTCRACKERY' MSNBC

Called the "Shadow of a Face," the monument is equipped with audio of singer and actress Queen Latifah narrating Tubman's life.

"I hope they take away renewed strength, inspiration, humanity, compassion," Latifah said.

"What Harriet Tubman did was about freedom, was about compassion for those who did not have it."

Designed by Nina Cooke John, the monument is intentionally placed at eye level so people can see the mosaic of Tubman's face, Cooke John said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"You can look into her eyes and touch her face and connect to her, to her humanity," she said.

"It could be your mother, your aunt, your grandmother, and in so doing, be that much more inspired by her."