Natalia Bryant Brings Wild Flair in Sheer Zebra Dress & 7-inch Heels to Versace’s Fall 2023 Runway Show

By Joce Blake,

5 days ago
Natalia Bryant made a towering arrival at the Versace fall 2023 runway show at Pacific Design Center last night in West Hollywood, Calif.

Hannah Waddingham Elevates Flowy Halter Neck Jumpsuit With Dramatic Cape & Peep-Toe Pumps at 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Premiere

The model made a bold statement in a Versace jersey velour jacquard zebra midi dress designed with a round neckline, long sleeves and a bodycon silhouette.

Her accessories coordinated effortlessly as she paired the dress with the biker-inspired Versace Repeat Mini Hobo Bag, complete with a bold Medusa charm and diagonal zippers that instantly add a grunge attitude with a Versace edge.

Zendaya Commands Attention at NAACP Awards 2023 in Versace Dress & Sharp Pumps

On her feet, she opted for a towering pair of Versace Tempest Pumps with platforms reaching 6.75 inches in height. From the wave-shaped platform heel to the V-shaped hardware to the buckle straps accent to the lustrous leather uppers, this style proves that the platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe.

Bryant’s footwear choices are usually exemplary of bright and lively styles. The young star’s red carpet footwear often takes a turn for the colorful, including punchy and jewel-toned platform sandals. Meanwhile, the Ivy Park model’s off-duty shoes feature a wide array of more tonal styles that pair with just about everything, including comfy sneakers from Golden Goose, Nike and Adidas.

Donatella Versace switched Milan for Los Angeles to introduce Versace’s fall 2023 collection at the Pacific Design Center. The star-studded event was attended by Miley Cyrus, Cher, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore, and Pamela Anderson, among others. On the runway, Naomi Campbell , Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski walked for the Italian brand.

PHOTOS: Versace’s Fall 2023 Front Row With Miley Cyrus, Cher, Anne Hathaway & More

Elizabeth Banks Gleams in Gold Sequins & 6-Inch Versace Heels at 'Cocaine Bear' Premiere

