10 migrants of multiple nationalities land in Boynton Beach

Ten migrants of several nationalities landed at Ocean Inlet Park in Boynton Beach early Friday morning in a “suspected maritime smuggling event,” border patrol officials said.

The boat came ashore about 3 a.m. said Adam Hoffner, a spokesperson for Customs and Border Patrol. Local law enforcement officials and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded, and Border Patrol took all of the migrants into custody.

The migrants’ countries of origin include Guyana, Jamaica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Brazil, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar of Customs and Border Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing, Slosar said.

Florida officials have repatriated nearly 11,000 migrants since Aug. 21, 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday. This past weekend, officials interdicted 167 migrants, capturing 51 who made it to land.

On Monday, DeSantis extended the state of emergency that he issued in January over the migrant crisis. It will now expire in May.