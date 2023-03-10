Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis bakery named best place for pie in the state

By Izzy Karpinski,

5 days ago

Ahead of a beloved national holiday that celebrates both math and pastries, one Indianapolis company is occu-pie-ing space on a national level.

Pots & Pans Pie Co. (4915 N. College Avenue) has been named the best pie in Indiana by Yelp .

The Broad Ripple bakery is a woman-owned business that began in 2016 and offers both sweet and savory options that vary every month.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GV9zG_0lESIv6v00
    Cashew Coconut Cream Pie
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdXPm_0lESIv6v00
    Butterscotch Pie
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2psuDi_0lESIv6v00
    Blackbottom Frangipane Pie
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05woGN_0lESIv6v00
    Orange Mango Meringue Pie
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23bwCo_0lESIv6v00
    Franken-Pie
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfIU4_0lESIv6v00
    March’s pie spread

“At Pots & Pans, we often say that pie is the perfect food. It can be sweet or savory, hot or cold. It gives the opportunity to use almost any ingredient you can imagine,” reads the company’s website .

The sweet pies are ready-to-eat and come in one size, while savory pot pies are frozen and are offered and come in a large and small size.

South Bend restaurant named as best place for comfort food in Indiana

Some of this month’s options include orange mango meringue pie, sugar crème brulee pie, cashew coconut cream pie, biscuits and gravy pot pie, Thai chicken curry pot pie and green chile pork pot pie.

If you can’t decide on just one, Pots & Pans also sells a Franken-Pie for $38 that features one slice from six different sweet pies.

Tuesday, March 14 is an ideal day to indulge in some pie. While it technically is Pi Day, a holiday that celebrates the mathematical constant 3.14, many dessert diehards have jumped on board to seize the day as an opportunity to eat pie.

You can peruse the best pie in each state here .

