Expanded Dyngus Day Returning to Gordon Square on April 10
By Jeff Niesel,
5 days ago
Organizers of this year's Dyngus Day have just announced that this year’s festivities will expand from last year. The celebration will once again take place at Gordon Green in the Gordon Arts District, but patrons will also be able to polka their way through W. 58th St., which will be closed off for vendor sales, and a large parking lot between Happy Dog and Angel Printing.
For those who can’t attend the in-person events, festivities will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Dyngus Day is the Polish holiday that falls on the Monday immediately after Easter. This year's day-long celebration will feature polka dancing, the annual pierogi eating contest, the crowning of Ms. Dyngus Day, an amateur accordion contest and live entertainment.
DJ Kishka – the local "Polka personality" and musician – will return as the host.
“Dyngus Day is a true city-wide celebration. It’s incredible to see the community’s commitment to showing up for beloved Polish traditions,” says organizer Adam Roggenburk, president of Heritage Productions in a press release. “It’s a time when local businesses band together to embrace the Polish history in Cleveland and enjoy one big Polka party. There’s really nothing like it.”
Like they could in years past, festival-goers can enjoy Dyngus cheer at several neighborhood establishments too.
“Dyngus Day is so cherished by our residents, and I’m especially proud that it was born right here in Gordon Square,” says Councilmember Jenny Spencer of Ward 15 in a statement. “I speak on behalf of the community when I say how thrilled I am that the vibrant celebration is back in the neighborhood for all to enjoy.”
Tickets are $16 and include access to two entertainment stages (the main stage will be livestreamed for free on Facebook). A portion of 2023 event proceeds will go to local Cleveland charities.
