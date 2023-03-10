Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles reportedly place 5-time Pro Bowler on the trade block

By Jason Burgos,

5 days ago

With the Philadelphia Eagles needing to make some adjustments to their salary cap long-term, it looks like the team has officially opened the door to losing one of their best defensive players soon.

On Friday morning, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini dropped what will be bombshell news for Philadelphia Eagles fans.

“The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed Darius Slay’s agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade, per sources. The Eagles are still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle.”

– Dianna Russini

Related: Bold predictions for 2023 NFL free agency – Destinations for over 50 top players

Losing Darius Slay will be a difficult pill to swallow for a defensive unit that was one of the very best in the league in 2022. Not only because it would mean losing a five-time Pro Bowler — including in two seasons as a member of the Eagles — but because it could lead the team to having two new starting cornerbacks in 2023.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Fellow cornerback James Bradberry is a free agent this offseason and the expectation is he will have to seek out a big-money contract elsewhere after March 15.

Heading into the start of NFL free agency next week, the Philadelphia Eagles are only $7 million under the NFL salary cap. Darius Slay is set to make $17 million in the final year of his contract and has a team-high salary cap hit of $26 million this season.

Trading Slay would certainly free up a great deal of cap space and allow the Eagles a little more flexibility in transactions this offseason. Plus, the 32-year-old is an elite talent at the position and could land the team some valuable assets in April’s NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles could offer a more affordable alternative to teams who are interested in trading for Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey. Another elite cornerback who is currently available on the trade market and could have a first-round pick asking price.

