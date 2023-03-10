Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Comedian Tig Notaro announces June performance at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

By Rachel Zalucki,

5 days ago
Stand-up comedian Tig Notaro is coming to the Las Vegas Strip this June!

Notaro, who is both Emmy and Grammy-nominated, will make her venue debut with the Hello Again tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, 2023. The tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com .

According to a press release, Notaro has been named one of the "50 best stand-up comics of all time" by Rolling Stone , has appeared on numerous talk shows, including Ellen , The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Conan . Currently, Notaro hosts an advice podcast, Don’t Ask Tig , and a documentary film podcast, Tig and Cheryl: True Story.

Notaro has appeared in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Star Trek: Discovery ; she has also co-written and starred in the cutting-edge TV show One Mississippi .

For more information, visit virginhotelslv.com .

Comments / 0
