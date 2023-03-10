SHOWTIME Free Trial: What You Should Know In 2023

SHOWTIME has a variety of programming options for a range of viewers, including television series, movies, sports content, and documentaries. Fans of contact sports can also enjoy access to live boxing, MMA bouts, and options for pay-per-view fights. But with so many streaming services available, a SHOWTIME free trial can help you decide if it’s the right streaming platform for your viewing needs.

How to get a SHOWTIME free trial

SHOWTIME offers a 30-day free trial for potential subscribers who want to explore the streamer’s content before making a decision. This allows access to the streaming service’s on-demand library and livestream broadcasts of the SHOWTIME East and SHOWTIME West networks. Since SHOWTIME doesn’t restrict any content in its free trial, it’s the perfect opportunity to try it out and decide if it’s the best platform for you. Simply sign up on the SHOWTIME website to get started.

What can I watch with the SHOWTIME free trial?

The SHOWTIME free trial gives unfettered access to the service’s library of original series, movies, documentaries, sports, and so much more. Catch up on award-winning drama series like “Yellowjackets” and “The Affair,” enjoy late night variety and talk show “Ziwe,” and immerse yourself in the love story of country music’s king and queen with the limited series “George & Tammy.”

There aren’t any restrictions on SHOWTIME’s content during the free trial period.

How does SHOWTIME’s free trial compare to others?

The SHOWTIME free trial stands out as one of the best among all streamers in terms of length and access to content. Paramount Plus , FuboTV , and Discovery Plus offer a seven-day free trial, while DIRECTV STREAM has a five-day free trial when signing up online. Hulu offers a comparable free trial at 30 days, but that only includes the on-demand streaming library — meaning there’s no free trial for its live TV plans.

How to sign up for a SHOWTIME free trial

Signing up for SHOWTIME’s free trial is relatively hassle-free.

Head to Showtime.com and click on the red “ Try 30 Days Free ” button. Create your SHOWTIME account by entering your email address and selecting a password. Read the terms of service and privacy policy and then tick the corresponding box to accept the terms of service. Click “Sign Up.” Enter your payment information. SHOWTIME accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover Card, and PayPal. After entering your info, select “Start Your Free Trial.”

Your 30-day free trial starts after completing this process.

What’s the cheapest way to subscribe once my trial ends?

SHOWTIME offers two price options for subscribers: a monthly subscription or an annual subscription. A monthly subscription will run you $10.99 per month at the end of the free trial period. Annual subscriptions are also available for $99 per year when you subscribe directly through Showtime.com. That’s a 25% discount off the monthly fee.

SHOWTIME doesn’t offer add-ons as part of the subscription package, however, there is an option to bundle with a couple of Paramount Plus plans. The SHOWTIME plus Paramount Plus’ Essential plan doesn’t include your local live CBS station, but NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League are still available for sports aficionados.

The upgraded Premium plan is ad-free and gives access to your local CBS station and additional sports coverage. The Paramount Plus bundle costs $11.99 for the Essential plan and currently, it’s the same price, $11.99, for the ad-free Premium subscription, so you may as well opt for the Premium plan. Billed annually, the cost is $119.99 for either plan.

Is a SHOWTIME free trial worth it?

There is hardly anything to lose with a SHOWTIME free trial. It’s a great way to explore what SHOWTIME has to offer before committing to a subscription. If, at the end of the free trial, you feel that SHOWTIME doesn’t meet your streaming needs, simply cancel the service before the trial ends. Otherwise, you will incur a charge prior to the next billing cycle.

FAQ

Does SHOWTIME have a 30-day free trial?

SHOWTIME offers a 30-day trial — one of the best among all streaming services.

Is there a free trial for SHOWTIME Anytime?

No, the SHOWTIME Anytime app is free. However, users need a TV provider login to gain access.

Is SHOWTIME offering any specials?

In addition to a 30-day trial, SHOWTIME has teamed up with Amazon to offer Prime Students members a special rate of $0.99 per month for 12 months. The subscription reverts to the regular $10.99 per month after the promotional period ends.

SHOWTIME is also currently offering members of Spotify Premium Student access to Spotify, Hulu (With Ads), and SHOWTIME for just $4.99 per month after the free, 30-day trial.

More must-reads: