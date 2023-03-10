Virginia Beach bakery's security cam shows person breaking in, stealing tip jar

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Surveillance video shows someone broke into the My Vegan Sweet Tooth bakery on Virginia Beach Boulevard and stole the tip jar.

Store manager Darin Deveau said the donut baker showed up at about 4 a.m. Friday, March 10, and found glass shattered everywhere and a big rock inside the store. The bakery's cameras captured the person in the act.

"This goofball literally dressed like a 40’s mobster with the trench coat and everything," described Deveau. "Just threw a big concrete boulder through the door and just pulled the glass back, came in and took the tip jar, and was out in 10 seconds."

Deveau said he called police but he's not really hopeful that they'll solve the crime since the person captured on the surveillance cameras is in disguise.

"I mean, he was covered head to toe: sunglasses, hat, trench coat, mask," Deveau explained.

The money in the tip jar was intended to go to local animal shelters, said Deveau. He says the jar had less than $100 in it, but repairing the door cost $550.

"It’s just a messed up thing to do especially considering what it’s for," said the manager.

My Vegan Sweet Tooth was able to get a repair company out rather quickly and the bakery is open for business.

