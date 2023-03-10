Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
See more from this location?
WTKR News 3

Virginia Beach bakery's security cam shows person breaking in, stealing tip jar

By Angela Bohon,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PQofh_0lESGgKW00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Surveillance video shows someone broke into the My Vegan Sweet Tooth bakery on Virginia Beach Boulevard and stole the tip jar.

Store manager Darin Deveau said the donut baker showed up at about 4 a.m. Friday, March 10, and found glass shattered everywhere and a big rock inside the store. The bakery's cameras captured the person in the act.

"This goofball literally dressed like a 40’s mobster with the trench coat and everything," described Deveau. "Just threw a big concrete boulder through the door and just pulled the glass back, came in and took the tip jar, and was out in 10 seconds."

PART 1 OF VIDEO:

My Vegan Sweet Tooth robbery

PART 2 OF VIDEO:

My Vegan Sweet Tooth robbery

Deveau said he called police but he's not really hopeful that they'll solve the crime since the person captured on the surveillance cameras is in disguise.

"I mean, he was covered head to toe: sunglasses, hat, trench coat, mask," Deveau explained.

The money in the tip jar was intended to go to local animal shelters, said Deveau. He says the jar had less than $100 in it, but repairing the door cost $550.

"It’s just a messed up thing to do especially considering what it’s for," said the manager.

My Vegan Sweet Tooth was able to get a repair company out rather quickly and the bakery is open for business.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Hampton woman finds ‘special, hidden’ SITW message near Neptune statue
Hampton, VA5 hours ago
Boy seriously injured after being attacked by pit bull in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA8 hours ago
SITW: Person finds 'hidden' message at Oceanfront, gets lineup & 2 free tickets
Virginia Beach, VA15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested for barricading himself, employee inside Family Dollar in Norfolk, police say
Norfolk, VA12 hours ago
Newport News mom wants to see bus video where bullied daughter was struck by metal can
Newport News, VA7 hours ago
Student charged after bringing stolen gun to Granby High School: Police
Norfolk, VA15 hours ago
Williamsburg daycare worker fired, facing charges for hitting 5-year-old: Police
Williamsburg, VA1 day ago
'She was love:' Stray bullet kills beloved special needs woman in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA9 hours ago
Virginia Beach amphitheater to open first scheduled show in May despite fire
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Suffolk officer hurt in multi-city police pursuit
Suffolk, VA1 day ago
A look at New Virginia Majority's call tower petition for Norfolk, as officers arrest 11-year-old in Young Terrace-area shooting
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Juvenile, man with life-threatening injuries after Portsmouth shooting: Police
Portsmouth, VA8 hours ago
Hampton Roads law enforcement continue to crackdown on marijuana pop-up shops
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Portsmouth police detail what led up to drug bust inside Woodstock Street home
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Proposed 41-mile-long trail would link through 5 Hampton Roads cities
Suffolk, VA11 hours ago
11-year-old charged in Norfolk shooting that left teen hospitalized
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Shooting on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk sends 2 to hospital
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Former Virginia Beach school bus driver pleads guilty to driving under the influence
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Fmr. Southampton Co. deputy, Franklin police officer charged in husband's death
Franklin, VA3 hours ago
Man injured following overnight shooting in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Victim arrives at NN hospital after being shot
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Portsmouth Police investigate Portsmouth Blvd. shooting
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Families of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims fight for support, resources
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
A look at Va. weed laws after 41 detained at Portsmouth 'pop-up' shop
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Officer hurt after police chase crosses city lines
Suffolk, VA1 day ago
Mom says 11-year-old shot her 17-year-old son 3 times in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Sister wants answers after man killed in Hampton shooting
Hampton, VA4 days ago
Top Stories: Wednesday, March 15
Chesapeake, VA18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy