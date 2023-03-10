Game day updates: Toledo women 68, Kent State 58 — Final

CLEVELAND — Here are updates from Friday’s Toledo women’s basketball Mid-American Conference semifinal game against Kent State.

FOURTH QUARTER

Toledo is one win away from removing all doubt about its NCAA tournament status.

The Rockets defeated Kent State 68-58 in the MAC tournament semifinals.

Jayda Jansen and Sophia Wiard led UT with 16 points apiece. Sammi MIkonowicz had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

This is Toledo’s first appearance in the MAC championship game since 2017 when the Rockets beat Northern Illinois to advance to the NCAA tournament.

THIRD QUARTER

Kent State led 35-31 but went scoreless for the next 4 minutes, 27 seconds, during which Toledo scored eight consecutive points.

The Golden Flashes were 5 of 14 in the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

The second quarter started with a Toledo free throw, via a Todd Starkey technical, to put the Rockets up 18-7.

It ended with a flourish by Kent State, which used an 11-0 run to briefly take the lead.

Toledo leads 28-27 at halftime.

Sophia Wiard ended UT’s four-minute scoring drought with a jumper as the shot clock expired.

The difference in the second quarter was three 3-pointers by the Golden Flashes. The Rockets shot 50 percent but had zero 3s.

FIRST QUARTER

The start was putrid, but they say it’s how you finish.

For Toledo, that would be a 15-4 run.

The Rockets lead Kent State 17-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams started just 1 of 7 from the field. But the Rockets scored the next 10 points, shooting 4 of 5.

Jayda Jansen is a perfect 3-of-3 shooting, with two 3s.