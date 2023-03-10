RAF base considered as asylum centre has contamination risks, says report

A Ministry of Defence site that the Home Office is considering using to accommodate asylum seekers has a range of contamination risks including undetonated explosives, ground contamination and asbestos, according to government documents.

The government is considering using the former RAF Wethersfield in north Essex, a 300-hectare (800-acre) airbase first used during the second world war before being taken over by the US air force during the cold war.

Residents, the foreign secretary , James Cleverly – who is also the local MP – and Braintree district council all say the site is an unsuitable place for asylum seekers. The Ministry of Justice is also considering establishing a new prison there, although officials say no final decision has been made.

Along with concerns about the isolated location and lack of support services for asylum seekers at Wethersfield, a report from the MoD states that the cold war munitions store area on the site “is likely to have a high risk of UXOs” – unexploded ordnance. Residents are also concerned about the presence of PFAS, otherwise known as forever chemicals, found in firefighting foam, something used for decades at the base.

A gate on the perimeter fence of MDP Wethersfield. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

In a letter to the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) on 3 March, residents from the Fields Association raised concerns about the contaminated land.

The letter said that an extract from a report commissioned by the DIO, dated June 2021, identified an area of Wethersfield airbase with “high risk of ground contamination, asbestos, munitions and UXO costs” and three areas which were “training sites with high risk of contamination”.

A freedom of information request revealed that, despite the MoD and DIO being aware of this potential contamination, no further steps had been taken to investigate or remedy it.

An aerial view of buildings at MDP Wethersfield. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Residents added that they had samples of water on the site tested at an accredited European laboratory, and they were found to have levels of contamination four times higher than permissible by the UK for drinking water standards.

A spokesperson for the Fields Association said: “Wethersfield airbase must not be seen as a dumping ground for the government’s unwanted (prisoners and refugees). It’s a heritage and natural asset and should be preserved for all to enjoy. Prisoners and refugees should be given the best hope for integration or reintegration into society. An application has been submitted to Natural England to list various buildings at the airfield. TFA is campaigning for Wethersfield airfield to be preserved as a heritage and country park, incorporating community-led energy generation, community-led workspaces and small-scale community-led housing.”

A spokesperson for Braintree district council said: “We were recently approached by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to discuss the potential role of Wethersfield airfield site in housing asylum seekers. We have no further details at this stage and we are urgently seeking clarification from the Home Office. We will be sharing our initial views with them in that we believe Wethersfield airfield to be an unsuitable site.”

A government spokesperson said: “The asylum system is under unprecedented pressure, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country. In response we are working across government and with local authorities to look at a range of accommodation options and sites all of which will be in line with building regulations and health and safety. The safety of individuals in our care is always our absolute priority.”

Government sources added that local environmental, planning and heritage issues were always considered along with any inherent risks associated with a site.