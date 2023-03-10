Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
The Detroit Free Press

Mad Nice Italian restaurant opens Sunday in Midtown

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0QUB_0lESDB3U00

The eagerly awaited opening of Mad Nice in Midtown is Sunday and it's promising a "slice of Italy in Midtown Detroit."

Mad Nice, 4120 Second Ave. at Alexandrine, is the latest establishment from Jeremy Sasson's Heirloom Hospitality Group. The location is the former Will's Leather Goods.

Being in Midtown, Sasson said, will be different because the area is more residential than downtown.

"It has a sense of community from those that live there than those that work in the area," Sasson said. Midtown has its own personality, pulse and spirit."

Sasson described Mad Nice as having "great culinary spirit," adding, "it's fun and exciting and destination in nature.

At more than 10,000 square feet, Mad Nice is spacious and offers Italian cuisine seasoned with a coastal California vibe. Its menu includes fermented and preserved elements, including sourdough.

"The core of the bread-making process is built on naturally fermented doughs and a love for sourdough bread culture," Sasson said.

On the dinner menu are pizzas made with fermented dough and pasta, along with shareables like naturally leavened sourdough served with cultured butter and olive oil. There's a daily oyster selection and a chilled lobster salsa with fermented tomato and beef tartare. Mad Nice main dishes include whole branzino, pork shank, a 32-ounce porterhouse steak, a huge short rib and a variety of side dishes. On the lunch menu, which starts Wednesday, you'll find similar dinner items along with sandwiches such as its PBLT served on grilled focaccia with glazed pork belly, tomato, greens, and salsa verde and the Farmer's Pita with cucumber, asparagus, kohlrabi, greens, seeds and feta.

The restaurant's executive chef is Myles McVay, who led Otus Supply when it opened in 2016 as well as several other metro Detroit restaurants.

Mad Nice has been in the making for several years. Sasson said his group broke ground on the restaurant in late 2019, then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, halting the project. Originally the restaurant was to be called Sauce. Heirloom Hospitality Group also operates Prime + Proper, Cash Only Supper Club and Townhouse Detroit.

Mad Nice's lunch service is 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Its dinner menu is available 4-10 p.m. Monday, 4-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.

You can make reservations through resy.com. On Mad Nice's website FAQ section dress code standards and expectations are listed. The restaurant asks that guests avoid "overly casual attire, including athletic apparel such as sports uniforms, joggers/sweatpants, or activewear — overly revealing clothing and beachwear, including sleeveless shirts and flip-flops. "

Also, leave your hat at home, as hats are not permitted. For information, go to madnicedetroit.com.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant opening in metro Detroit on April 1
Livonia, MI1 day ago
Guy Fieri’s fast-casual Chicken Guy restaurant will open Livonia location April 1
Livonia, MI1 day ago
2023 Chicken Wing Challenge: It's east vs. west in the final round
Grosse Pointe Park, MI19 hours ago
Detroit Youth Choir comes home for spring concert with Tony-winning Broadway star
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Four Recent Detroit Restaurant Closings to Know
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Chicken Wing Challenge: Search for best in metro Detroit down to 4
Detroit, MI2 days ago
After getting kicked out of the house as a teenager, one young woman now wants to save Detroit’s lost and abandoned children
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit hosting hiring fair for 2023 season
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead on Detroit's east side
Detroit, MI1 day ago
History buffs cast shade on Chevrolet for gaffe over famed Michigan lighthouse
Fort Gratiot Township, MI19 hours ago
Police in standoff with person who might have gun on Detroit’s west side
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
CuriosiD: Why are there so many Coney Islands in Detroit?
Detroit, MI6 days ago
Family dispute leads to gunfire in Detroit home; 1 dead, 2 others critically wounded
Detroit, MI15 hours ago
Beavers reclaim land in southeast Michigan
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Man shot at while getting onto Davison Freeway from Lodge in Detroit
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Ypsilanti-area Chinese restaurant seeking help through GoFundMe after recent fire
Ypsilanti, MI2 days ago
Michigan food pantries brace for influx of families: 'March is going to be a tough month'
Detroit, MI20 hours ago
16-year-old missing from Highland Park, MI
Highland Park, MI1 day ago
'Stop gaslighting us': Protesters accuse Duggan and Ilitches of new District Detroit empty promises
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Teen shot at while driving home on Davison Freeway in Detroit, police say
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
Eastbound I-94 closed in Ann Arbor after semi-truck hits overpass
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Detroit casinos report $105.5 million in revenue in February
Detroit, MI2 days ago
House of Dank: Cannabis Retailer in Detroit to Sell Recreational Marijuana Celebrates their Rebirth as a Cannabis Retailer
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Police: 2 dead in fiery early morning crash on Detroit's east side
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Crack cocaine, 5,000 doses of fentanyl, semi-auto pistol found in Detroit home
Detroit, MI1 day ago
This Diner has been Named the Best in Michigan
Detroit, MI10 days ago
Suspects steal woman's purse after telling her she has flat tire at Oakland County grocery store
Bloomfield Township, MI13 hours ago
22-year-old man charged with stabbing co-worker multiple times at Rochester Hills restaurant
Rochester Hills, MI5 days ago
Kid Rock announces he will now spend an entire weekend back home this summer
Detroit, MI7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy