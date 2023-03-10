Slimmed-down Mekhi Becton showing incredible body transformation

Mekhi Becton is clearly putting in work this offseason.

After having his last two seasons derailed by injury, the Jets offensive lineman is cutting weight to try and put those injuries behind him, and whatever he has been doing, it is clearly making a difference.

Just look at his social media accounts and see for yourself.

Becton has been sharing daily mirror selfies after workouts, and Thursday’s showed just how slimmed down he is heading into the new league year, less than a year after his weight was a talking point in Jets camp after reinjuring his surgically-repaired knee.

A healthy Becton would be a big boost for a Jets offensive line that saw all kinds of shuffling throughout last season.

