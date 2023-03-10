Open in App
WJHL

Dolly Parton gives sneak peek of upcoming additions to Dollywood

By Murry Lee,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnbye_0lESC1Yw00

Note: Due to legal reasons, News Channel 11 is not able to stream Dolly’s musical performance at the end of her appearance.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dolly Parton made several announcements from Dollywood ahead of the park’s season.

Dolly promised a busy year at the park and thanked fans and parkgoers for the success the park saw in 2022.

CCSO: Man arrested after allegedly stealing family member’s vehicle at gunpoint

“I want to just say thank you for Dollywood’s best year ever in 2022,” she said on stage. “We had the best year ever, set an all-time attendance record, and thanks to the hard work and hosts here at Dollywood, we shortened lines and proved that you can have more chances to ride more rides and see more shows if people take a little care of you.”

Dolly said the park is kicking off 2023 celebrating songwriting and songwriters, and she noted that she wrote her hit song “I Will Always Love You” 50 years ago.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Top Stories This Morning

She also previewed the opening of the park’s newest roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain. Dolly said the ride is set to open in May and then showed the crowd a virtual ride-thru of the attraction.

In 2023, Heartsong Lodge and Resort will also open . Dolly said reservations at the lodge will open in June. A video showed the progression of construction at Heartsong, which was described in 2022 as a $500 million expansion project.

“I’m really excited to come back for the big grand opening in November, just in time for the award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival,” Dolly said.

The announcements weren’t just limited to 2023 either. Dolly also provided a sneak peek of the Dolly Parton Experience, which will open in 2024. A video on the attraction described it as a “multifaceted approach to telling Dolly’s story.” It will feature a museum of Dolly’s keepsakes and mementos, a storytelling attraction, a theater and more.

When taking questions from the media, Dolly said she continued to carry her parents’ spirits with her and thinks of them during her many efforts to give back to her community.

“I think that means to bring honor to their name,” she said. “I really think that my mom and dad would be proud of me, I always worked to think that they would be. So I think that they would be proud of me, and I’d like to think so.”

News Channel 11 is live at the park to provide updates. You can view Dolly’s announcement at the top of this story.

Throughout Friday, News Channel 11 will have coverage from Dollywood, including an interview with Dolly herself.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
13 charges for Kingsport woman after drug investigation
Kingsport, TN12 days ago
Lebanon, Va. woman sentenced to 19 years in prison on drug charges
Lebanon, VA7 days ago
Local artist films first music video in Rogersville, Tennessee
Rogersville, TN13 hours ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Why Jason Aldean Is Moving Out of His Tennessee Mansion
Nashville, TN26 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL22 hours ago
Why A Visit To Loretta Lynn's Tennessee Home Is Good For The Soul
Hurricane Mills, TN7 days ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet in Ohio You Must Try
Newton Falls, OH22 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Spent 'Nearly the Entire Night' With This A-List Ex at the Oscars Pre-Party
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Dolly announces opening dates for Dollywood's Big Bear Mountain and HeartSong Lodge
Pigeon Forge, TN5 days ago
Man dies at Southern Regional Jail
Beaver, WV8 days ago
This is the Best Buffet in Tennessee According to Yelp Reviews
Murfreesboro, TN6 days ago
Graceland battle brewing in California but impact could land in Memphis
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Elderly Tennessee Woman Was Spending 'Hundreds a Month' Feeding Local Feral Cats Until Nonprofit Stepped in to Help
Goodlettsville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy