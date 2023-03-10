Open in App
Storm Lake, IA
KCAU 9 News

Storm Lake PD warns community of ongoing scam

By Gage Teunissen,

5 days ago

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake Police Department has issued a scam alert.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, an officer received a call from a 712-299 number. The caller told the officer they were with Verizon and said they needed account information for validation purposes or else service would be suspended.

The post said that after recognizing the scam call, the officer hung up and never experienced any sort of service suspension.

The police department shared this story stating that there have been several reports of similar calls and text messages, including some claiming to be from Netflix.

Iowa Auditor says new bill would undermine office’s ability to uncover corruption

The department wants to remind people that if you get a call from a number you don’t recognize, you don’t need to answer and that legitimate businesses usually won’t ask you to very anything over the phone.

If you have any questions regarding possible scams you can contact the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010.

