Blue Jays’ Keystone Quandary Leaves Club With Options

Biggio, Espinal, and Merrifield make the Blue Jays extra deep at second base this season.

DUNDEDIN, FL – Any manager will tell you versatility is key.

While the Blue Jays' position player front is practically set, the pieces will get shuffled around all season. There are platoon scenarios in the outfield that will take some calculus, but the greater questions arise at second base. This keystone quandary is less about finding effective options – Toronto has plenty – and more about ensuring everyone gets playing time.

Santiago Espinal, Whit Merrifield, and Cavan Biggio are part of the position battle, if we can even call it that. Each of those guys will see time at second base, but which setup optimizes the Blue Jays’ lineup?

Let’s start with Biggio, because he might have the most to prove this year. The homegrown utility man, now 27, hasn’t been effective at the plate for two seasons (.673 OPS since the start of 2021). He got into 97 games last year, including starts at first, second, and in the outfield. As a left-handed hitter, he brings a different look and is presumably slated to start a good chunk of games versus right-handed pitchers.

So far, so good this spring, though. Biggio has gone 8-for-22 in eight Grapefruit League games and upped his numbers Thursday with a big home run at TD Ballpark. He got the barrel to a 97-mph at the letters from Spencer Strider, driving it deep over the wall in right-center, a great sign that the bat speed is up to snuff.

Biggio’s average exit velocity versus fastballs torpedoed to a season-low 88.3 mph in 2022. Not good. Biggio is always patient – he’ll take lots of strikes – but his best season (2020) came when he whiffed just 17.1% of the time versus heaters. Seeing him sync up his swing and jump on the fastball was a very good sign.

Biggio will presumably have better luck this year with the shift gone, but the club is also emphasizing a full-field approach. According to manager John Schneider, new hitting assistant Victor Martinez has aided Biggio in that respect.

Espinal has also received some help from Martinez.

I think last year was, ‘Hit the ball harder,’" Schneider said of Espinal’s approach. "This year, it's kind of using the whole field. Victor's great with that."

Espinal has also looked excellent this spring, too, batting 9-for-20 with a homer and five RBI. There’s less hype around potential added muscle mass, which was a big talking point last spring but faded as his power declined down the stretch. Instead, the 28-year-old entered camp this season with a guaranteed spot on the club and a relaxed approach in the box.

"He's really kind of coming into his own as a hitter," Schneider said. "I think he's having a great camp."

The Blue Jays need Espinal’s reliability, especially on defense. The infield stayed remarkably healthy a season ago, but, knock on wood, that’s not always the case. An injury to either Bo Bichette or Matt Chapman would mean Espinal scooting across the diamond, with Merrifield or Biggio taking the job at second base.

Toronto prioritized run prevention this winter, which is why it looks like Espinal will get the bulk of playing time at the keystone. Biggio might spell Espinal versus righties from time to time, though it’s easier for Biggio to snag playing time at designated hitter or first base.

Merrifield is the wild card. He’s been a swiss-army-knife type his whole career, capable of playing second base or any of the three outfield positions. He’s a sure bet to start (possibly in left field) against left-handed pitchers, as one of Daulton Varsho or Kevin Kiermaier should sit with southpaws on the mound. Merrifield also has more plug-and-play value as a pinch runner or pinch hitter.

"When I was in Kansas City," Merrifield said, "I fought hard to play second every day and got to do it one year; [I] should’ve won a Gold Glove … the next year I was bouncing around again. It's a strength of mine and something that I think teams value, so I always bounced around. I've got no problem doing it."

Now, Merrifield said, he’s finally comfortable. He feels at home in Toronto’s clubhouse and has clear expectations for his role in 2023.

"Excited to show you guys who I am," he quipped.

It won’t be easy for the Blue Jays to juggle playing time for all three players; someone will get sewered. But, at the same time, one nasty injury could change the whole gameplan. And each of Biggio, Espinal, and Merrifield offers different skillsets, making Toronto one of the most versatile teams at second base in all of baseball.