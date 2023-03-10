Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
WANE 15

Crib bumpers recalled for violating federal ban

By Jacob Burbrink,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFaJG_0lES8V2000

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – Baby crib bumpers sold online are being recalled because they violate a federal ban.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves NO1 and NO2 baby crib bumpers sold on Aliexpress.com and Temu.com from November 2022 through January 2023. The NO1 crib bumpers are white and gray and have a cloud pattern. The NO2 crib bumpers are white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bcNU_0lES8V2000
Photo//CPSC
Photo//CPSC

The recall was initiated because they violate the federal crib bumper ban. The ban was put in place because infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing.

“The use of padded crib bumpers poses an unnecessary threat to the health and safety of infants everywhere, there is no reason the sale of these items should continue,” Sen. Rob Portman said in a press release .

Crib bumper ban: Products blamed in baby deaths can no longer be sold

Anyone with the recalled crib bumpers should cut the tie strings and send Meiling Hou a photo at houmeiling111@outlook.com . After getting the photo, the company will issue a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
Everclear, Lit to perform at Badlands Bash in Attica
Attica, IN1 day ago
Colts dole out $22.5 million for kicker Matt Gay
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
As expected, Colts releasing QB Matt Ryan
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Heritage football standout Whitacre signs with Wabash
Crawfordsville, IN5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy